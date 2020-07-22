The Secrets She Keeps ending defined: Did Aggie get her comeuppance?

BBC One’s The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian psychological thriller drama based mostly on the novel by Michael Robotham that may have you ever shrieking by way of your fingers: “Oh my God, that deranged English girl (Laura Elizabeth Carmichael, aka Woman Edith Crawley from Downton Abbey) goes to steal that child.”

The climax of the collection revealed an excellent darker facet to Aggie (Carmichael) – she fled Sydney with child Rory for Northbridge the place we’ve already seen her tending to some type of (shudder) child graveyard. She claims to like child Rory. Certainly she’ll hold him secure?

Right here’s how the ultimate episode of The Secrets She Keeps performed out.

The Secrets She Keeps ending defined

Aggie telephones Hayden (Michael Sheasby) from the practice station. Hayden pleads with her to take Rory to hospital. Aggie hears Detectives McAteer and Poulos at Hayden’s mum’s door and does a runner.

The police problem Hayden. Hayden tells his mum to cease referring to child Rory as her grandson: child Rory is child Ben. Detective Poulos finds Aggie’s bizarre assortment of child locks.

Meghan tells Detectives Soussa and Haven that she noticed Aggie on the vigil and touched child Rory’s head. She agrees to return dwelling. Haven warns Meghan that the press have gotten wind of Jack’s affair – she ought to come clear to Jack (Michael Dorman) that Ben won’t be his.

The abduction hasn’t gone public to keep away from spooking Aggie: she’s been been linked to a few earlier child abductions. Forensics discover human infants stays behind Tunks Park the place Aggie has simply been noticed with Ben.

Aggie lets herself into her previous grocery store office for provides and someplace to remain. The police accuse Hayden: he’s an adjunct to abduction. Hayden says he is aware of about Aggie’s stillborn daughter Chloe however didn’t know in regards to the youngster Aggie gave away for adoption.

Meghan blames herself for not twigging that Aggie has been spying. Meghan asks Jack why he slept with Rhea (Jenni Baird), and does he nonetheless love him? Meghan desires to inform Jack about Simon (Ryan Corr) however she’s reduce off.



BBC / Lingo Footage / John Platt



Aggie swipes cash and a gun from the grocery store. She sees the information: the forensics have discovered her child grave. Aggie calls Hayden to say she didn’t imply to trick him into falling in love with her and Rory. She says she’ll hand Ben to Meghan but when she sees a cop, she’ll shoot Rory.

Meghan confronts Hayden. – she isn’t satisfied on the police’s plans to make use of a double, and does the previous switcheroo with the cellphone the police have recovered from Aggie.

Hayden flees custody by pretending to be sick and legging it over Anzac bridge. Again at ops, Jack tells Meghan that Aggie pushed her ex-husband below a practice, so Meghan wants be stored secure.

Aggie is on the Nationwide Maritime Museum however Meghan’s double is at an artwork gallery. Aggie tells Meghan her actual location. Hayden arrives and gives Aggie $5,000 and a spot to cover. He says he loves her however Aggie says she’s not operating.

Meghan ignores McAteer’s orders to face down. Aggie doesn’t anticipate forgiveness from Meghan and talks in regards to the youngster she gave away for adoption and the opposite abductions. Meghan is aware of that the police will observe her cellphone. Aggie agrees to let Meghan feed Ben.

Aggie claims she’s not a monster however pulls the gun. The police sniper laser trains on Aggie’s head. Aggie fails to confuse the sniper, and holds the gun to her personal head. We hear a gun shot, however we don’t see by whom.

Did Aggie die?



BBC / Lingo Footage / John Platt



Flashforward to Ben’s christening. Meghan has forgiven Jack however hasn’t admitted her personal affair. Megan pulls one other switcheroo with Ben’s DNA swab and one from her eldest son.

Aggie is in jail with her arm in a sling the place the police have shot her. She says she’s been robbed of every part she ever wished, together with her option to die. Aggie grieves for the kid she gave away, her stillborn youngster, the infants she kidnapped and her valuable Rory. She remains to be jealous of Meghan.

Megan worries that she could have dedicated the identical crimes in Aggie’s sneakers, however says she’s keen to reside an imperfect marriage for the sake of her kids…

The Secrets She Keeps is out there to look at now on BBC iPlayer