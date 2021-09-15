“The selection is a plus, that life goes on”: Chicharito’s harsh words about his separation with El Tri

Javier Hernández was not part of the Mexico National Team for the last football summer (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14)

The highest historical scorer of the Mexican National Team, Javier Hernandez, is still not taken into account for the calls of the technician Gerardo Martino. The Chicharito has been separated from the Aztec team for more than two years, and everything seems to indicate that he will not wear the green shirt again during the process of Tata.

Hernández began the first months of 2021 with a high level in the new season of the MLS, positioning itself at the top of the scorers table; however, an injury kept him off the court for about three months. Before his next return, The forward indicated his feelings regarding the situation of the Mexican National Team.

“My grandfather and my father taught me that you owe a hundred to your team, the national team is a plus and an extra to your work; if it happens, welcome it and if not, that life follow ”

This is how the Chicharito this Monday during a digital conference before the media.

Chicharito had a good start to the season in MLS and was the league’s top scorer in the first 10 games (Photo: Twitter / @ LAGalaxy)

The 33-year-old forward again became a topic of conversation in the context of the national team due to the lack of goal that was observed in the eliminatory matches of CONCACAF heading to Qatar World Cup 2022. Rogelio Funes Mori was criticized after failing clear occasions, a situation that served to remember the great performances that Chicharito has had with the set Tricolor.

“Like every fan we are always going to wish him the best, I will always do it in the best way. We will see what will happen. I don’t know if they mention me or not, I don’t see much press, I’m focused on my life, my routines and projects outside of my profession, “he commented. Hernández after being questioned about the current status of his relationship with the Mexico team.

The evolution of Chicharito on and off the pitch he has been a constant during the last years of his career. The life of the scorer has had changes in physical, personal and professional aspects, which have shaped him to get to where he is today.

Chicharito has experienced difficult moments in his personal life after the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14_)

“There is a fundamental word which is responsibility. Comparing myself last year to now, I just want to capture it in training, in my life, I want to create the life that I deserve because I don’t depend on anyone else when things are going well or badly ”, he added.

He recently spoke about a supposed depression, which he lived in the isolation stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hernández endured important family losses, in addition, his marriage to Sarah Kohan ended abruptly, having had two children with the Australian model.

Blogs and video game broadcasts through different digital platforms are some of the projects to which Chicharito has given greater importance in recent times, in addition to focusing on recovering his football level to shine in the United States league, where he arrived as Stellar booster and franchise player.

The number 14 will seek to return in great form to the playing fields to get a title as soon as possible with the set of The Angels, leaving aside the fight for an individual scoring award. “I know that (scoring goals) is one of the ways I can help my team, but I don’t play for personal titles“, Concluded the former player of the Real Madrid.

