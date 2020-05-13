The Selena Scene That Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Pursue A Career In Music

After we did this scene, we didn’t have an enormous funds to make the film. One of many explanation why it was so fantastically realized was the help of the Tejano group. 35,000 individuals got here. We didn’t pay them, they got here out of their love for Selena they usually stuffed that stadium. We couldn’t consider it they usually all got here dressed as in the event that they have been coming to a Selena live performance and lots of of them had been on the Houston Astrodome live performance with Selena. They got here to help the film and see how good Jennifer was going to do capturing Selena.