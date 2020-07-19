The senior IPS officer was seen carrying envelopes in the video, this action was taken on the Transport Commissioner

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the state transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar. The order of his transfer came after the 1991 batch Indian IPS officer Madhu Kumar took the envelope from police personnel and went viral on social media. Also Read – Devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will not get admission in Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, ban will be imposed from Monday

The order issued late last night by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department states, "With the immediate withdrawal of the services of V. Madhu Kumar, Transport Commissioner Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior by the state government, with immediate effect, he will be additional Director General of Police, Police Headquarters is posted at Bhopal. " The video of Madhu Kumar taking envelopes from police personnel went viral on Saturday.

In the video, the commissioner is seen taking envelopes from his subordinates and writing them on them, keeping them in a suitcase. However, what is in the envelope is not visible. State Transport Ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Madhu Kumar have not been contacted even after repeated phone calls to get their feedback about this incident.

After Madhu Kumar’s removal, Transport Minister Rajput told a local newspaper that the video that went viral is from when Madhu Kumar was the Inspector General of Police of Ujjain range. He is seen taking the envelope, but what is in these envelopes is not visible. He said that this video will be investigated. Only after this the situation will be clear.