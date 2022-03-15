The sentence of a world runner-up with the National Team: “Messi ends the season and leaves PSG”

The look of Juan Simón on Messi’s present at PSG

The whistles he received Lionel Messi on Sunday in the Parc des Princes can mark a break in his relationship with the PSG. Both the Argentine and Neymar were targeted by the fans after being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Almost immediately, rumors arose in Spain indicating that the surroundings of La Pulga would have built bridges with the Barcelona propping up a hypothetical return.

The 34-year-old striker has a contract with the Parisian club until June 2023, however, there are not a few who think that he could emigrate sooner. One of them is John Simonrunner-up in the world with Argntina in Italy 90 and connoisseur of French football, since he defended the jerseys of the Monaco and of Racing Strasbourg.

“The blow was very hard, unexpected due to the way the match unfolded. Whistling is unfair. What happens is that this team had generated so many expectations, because of how they arrived, after the victory in the first leg, at halftime they had a two-goal lead… And losing as they do, happens more through form than through substance. And if we go to the forms, for me Pochettino, who was on the tightrope, should be the one who would be the least questioned. In 150 minutes he greatly surpassed him, the players decide on the field ”, the today panelist of ESPN.

It was there when he deepened his gaze regarding the future of the albiceleste attacker: “PSG has to start rebuilding, because The thing with Neymar is finished, and I think that the thing with Messi too. Not so much for the club, but from him. For me, Messi ends the season and leaves. Unless he is thinking that he has to get to the World Cup with a lot of activity, but he can have it in another club too”.

Even the former defender pointed out that the contractual commitment, at the juncture, can hardly represent a formality. “You always find a way to get out, he arrived free, there was no transfer, somehow you can solve it. me on sunday I saw a listless boy, totally disconnected, with his head elsewhere. I get the impression that it will be difficult for this to reverse”, he added.

How will the Argentine fans welcome Messi against Venezuela, according to Simón

For Simón, the double date of the Qualifiers with the National Team (on Friday the 25th against Venezuela in Buenos Aires and on the 29th against Ecuador in Guayaquil) can represent a balm for the player: “Messi in Argentina is beginning to be valued much more here after of the Copa América in Brazil, the first, because a Messi with much more leadership was seen, other things about Messi are beginning to be appreciated, and it ends in this love with this Copa América won. Right now you have to leave Paris. Any way at all. You need to soak up other things. The thing about La Bombonera, if he plays, it’s going to be terrible, it’s going to be an impressive reception. People need to show him what Messi is for us. That is why I insist, he needs to leave Paris now, to come to feel the affection of his people. And I find its continuity difficult. He must be very clear that he has to play before the World Cup in high competition. He cannot go to the United States for four months.”

“What happened was very hard for him. I certainly don’t think Paris will have a team as competitive as this year. Because if he doesn’t have the goal of the Champions League, he has nothing. Did you see that the graffiti appeared at the headquarters, against the leaders and Leonardo? Will the Qataris still be there? If they continue, will they still be willing to continue investing as they are now? They are going to lose Mbappé, Neymar… How much money did they put up to be eliminated in the round of 16? There are a lot of circumstances”, concluded the former Boca and Newell’s.

