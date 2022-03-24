The sentence of Mario Kempes on the whistles to Messi in the PSG: “You have to bank it, for that they pay you and if not dedicate yourself to another profession”

Mario Alberto Kempes referred to the whistles and boos that Lionel Messi received from PSG fans, after the elimination against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League

Mario Alberto Kempes It is an authorized word to talk about the National Team and the team’s referents. In 1978 Matador won the World Cup played in Argentina, where he was the top scorer and was chosen as the best player in the tournament. The Cordovan analyzed the present of the team he directs Lionel Scaloni and what are his chances in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. But he went in depth when he was consulted by Lionel Messiabout the whistles he received at PSG and what his future should be.

La Pulga and all his teammates were booed in the local match against Bordeaux in Ligue 1, in which his team thrashed 3-0, but most of the fans did not forgive them for being eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League League at the hands of Real Madrid, after winning the first leg (1-0) and losing the second leg (1-3).

“They also whistled at me, they told me everything and they threw oranges at me in Valencia, but I never lowered my arms. It is a result of the results. People always expect the best from you. You can give him the best, but since you are in a team, everyone is in the same bag. Nobody is saved: neither the best nor the worst. That the mistakes were not made by Messi, perfect or that someone else made them, too. Either everyone wins or everyone loses. You have to bank it, not everything is rosy. The results rule and if the public doesn’t like it you have to put up with it, that’s why they pay you and you sign a contract and otherwise dedicate yourself to another profession”, said the former striker in an interview with the program Super Deportivo Radio on Radio Villa Trinidad (FM 97.9).

Mario Alberto Kempes referred to the future of Lionel Messi. Why he could leave PSG, but he would not be received with open arms at Barcelona either

“I was always very respectful because the people who pay the ticket have the right to kick, that puts the signature on it. Things are black or white. The public is always right in the world and has the right to complain if you don’t play well”, added the former footballer from Rosario Central, River and Valencia from Spain, among other clubs.

Messi’s situation has changed since the defeat against the merengue team and although he has a contract with the Parisian cast until June 2023, it remains to be seen what decision he makes for his future. On the subject, Kempes. “If Messi is tired at PSG, he will have to resolve his situation and see what he wants to do. He has a fairly long contract with Paris. I don’t know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms or differently, because he left in a way that no one expected and now he will return in a way that no one expects. It’s complicated,” said Kempes, 67.

“I see Messi’s face and I see a lot of concern. Not only because I see him with the PSG shirt, what worries me is seeing that face of Messi thinking about what he can do in the Argentine team. Whether he wins or loses with Paris, or whether he plays for Barcelona or Madrid, I don’t care five cucumbers. The only thing I want is Messi at 200 percent in the Argentine team. Don’t get injured. I want it to come in the best way from both the roof (head) and the floor in the best way. As it is said well in the head and well physically, ”she stressed.

Mario Alberto Kempes analyzed the possibilities of the Argentine team in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 and if he would change anything to see Messi lift the cup

“Paris is not Barcelona. In Barcelona he was the king, in Paris he is not as happy as when he was in Barcelona. He is still the king of the world, what happens is that the results are not being given and that affects him, no matter how much he smiles at any moment. I don’t think Messi will last as long at PSG if things continue as they are now”, he sentenced.

Kempes played three World Cups with the National Team in Germany 1974, Argentina 1978 and Spain 1982. During the eight of the process in charge of Cesar Luis Menotti He was one of the greatest references and analyzed the chances of the Albiceleste in Qatar: “I always hope that the Argentine team will go further and that they continue to win victories and mainly the world title. This National Team is different, you know what it means to win, I see it differently from the previous national team. It has other qualities. It has been said a lot that the previous Selection was a selection of friends more than teammates and those friends later on the field were not seen”.

He stressed that “this team has personality and has Messi as a reference, but when they have to play (Messi’s teammates) they play. I see it differently because It does not have dependency of Messi. There are players with different abilities than what was seen in the previous selections. They have Messi as a reference and when they need him they have him available. It is not that Messi is a full stop. He is the best player in the world and in the National Team he is needed, but in every minute of the 90 or 120 ″.

Mario Kempes celebrates one of his two goals against the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final (AFP PHOTO)

“I hope that Argentina comes out champion. There are many possibilities that it has, from what I have seen, there is no selection that says ‘Wow! This is the future champion’. I put the token for Argentina, but I put it very carefully, ”she said.

Although he asks that they keep their feet on the ground: “Let’s go calmly. Let’s not make mistakes as we always make mistakes and let’s not believe that by winning the Copa América we can be world champions. The World Cup is not won very easily, we have two and this has been a long time. This group won a Copa America, but it’s not like they won two World Cups in a row. Having won a Copa América allows you to approach the World Cup in a different way”.

And he praised the previous base of the Argentine team beyond the fact that they did not win a title: “The previous team was the best of all, which for me she was the best for ten yearsnothing was won and three finals were reached, but nothing was won.”

Finally, he hopes that Messi can finally lift the trophy on December 21. “I wouldn’t change anything to see Messi world champion. I think that Messi deserves to be world champion with Argentina, but the merits have to be done. “I deserve to be a millionaire because I play the lottery every day.” But it’s not like that. Messi is going to have to fight it out with new teammates and camaraderie, as happened in Brazil, but not second but first”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Oscar Ruggeri’s show when watching the Argentina-Brazil ping pong in Italy 90 ‘: “What a joy to see everyone crying”

The reason why Diego Maradona will no longer be available in FIFA

Controversy with a top seed, broken balls and the confusion with the first chosen: the story of the embarrassing draw for the 1982 World Cup