The SEPE changes the way of requesting an appointment: now it is much easier and without using a digital certificate

Throughout the entire pandemic, it has been seen how many people have had to resort to the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) either to process an ERTE, leave due to COVID or request any type of unemployment benefit. But the fact that so many people requested this service made will end up completely saturated, making users unable to find a previous appointment for someone to attend to them. This translated into months and months of complaints on social networks and also in writing before the administration.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

The news when requesting an appointment at the SEPE

Until now there were several ways to request an appointment. The most used was a telephone number, 91 273 83 84, which managed all the procedures at the national level. The problem is that it didn’t have any kind of switchboard, and you could stay on the phone for hours and hours to access an appointment system. It is for this reason that now a new telephone number which is 91 926 79 70which offers citizen service 24 hours a day in order to provide a better public service.





But what is really interesting is that a new digital system has been integrated through the SEPE Electronic Headquarters. Previously, it was necessary to have a digital certificate or [email protected] PIN to be able to identify the citizen. This could be a real obstacle, since it is a reality that currently a large number of users do not have this type of identification system. Above all, if we are talking about a group of older users with little digital culture.

Now the system It will only require personal data that is accessible to everyone, such as the ID number. This makes it a much more open system for all users, and it can be used on a computer or mobile phone in a really simple way, as we will see below.

How to request a new appointment before the SEPE

In order to access this new procedure, the first thing you will have to access is to enter the SEPE Electronic Headquarters. At the top you will be able to find different tabs, and the one that will interest us is Procedures and servicesand in the drop-down that opens, click on Personas





In this case, you will see a wide list of different services that can be accessed related to unemployment protection. In a fifth position of the list, you will have to click on Make an appointment to be attended by the SEPE.





When accessing this section, you will see a screen where the procedure you are trying to start is specifically detailed. Much emphasis is placed on the fact that there are other alternatives to carry out procedures digitally without having to go to the face-to-face headquarters. But in case you are sure that you want a face-to-face appointment, you will have to click on Start Request/Cancel Appointment. A video will automatically start to play if it is the first time you access where information is given on the electronic headquarters of the State Employment Service. It lasts 1 minute, and when it’s over you can continue with the process.





In the windows that are going to open, you must complete information that is important for the processing of the appointment to be carried out. In this case, the Postal Codethe type of office you want and also the Procedure. In this last section, the following procedures can be distinguished:

I have finished a job: access or resume service.

Other subsidy accesses.

I am receiving a benefit and I have changed my situation.

Annual declaration of rents or extensions.

Improper charges, sanctions.

General information.





In addition, it is also going to be requested that much more be specified with the activation of a section of subtraction. It is important that you can specify what you are going to ask for so that an appointment is assigned correctly, and you do not have to go through this whole process again. In addition, it is vital that the DNI number is entered. Once completed, click on Continue

A window will open, in which you will be able to choose the office that best suits you by proximity to the zip code you have selected, or also by availability. Under each of the locations, you can check the first available slot with the day and time. Simply, you will have to select the office that will interest you the most.





By confirming the location, a preset appointment will be displayed. You will be able to choose it, or reject it to choose another date that can fit more into your agenda. Although, by choosing another date other than the one proposed in the first place, the right to unemployment protection could be lost if it is out of time.





Once you have selected both the date, time and place, you will only have fill out a form with all personal data. It is important that everything is completed correctly, since having erroneous or incomplete data may mean that the procedure that has been selected cannot be carried out and you have to start over from scratch.





At this point, you will have finished doing all the necessary paperwork. You’ll need to scroll to the bottom and tap Finish. automatically A confirmation window will be generated with all the data of the appointment that you have confirmed. In the email and in the telephone number that you have provided you will also receive the necessary information to always have it at hand. It is also important in case you want to cancel it later.