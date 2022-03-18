The SEPE offers these free courses in digital skills for those over 50 who are looking for a job

The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) launched the free platform Digitalizate+ a year ago, a portal that offers a search engine to access free training to advance in your professional career. And if the sector that interests you is digital transformation, there are many open opportunities to learn and find employment.

There are many large technology companies that have signed a collaboration agreement with Fundae and SEPE to offer access to free courses in digital skills, and during March new training actions aimed at people over 50 who are looking for a job.

Free, short-term online courses in Spanish





Introduction to the digital world: an Accenture course in which you will learn what is digital and what is analog, how digital technology emerged and where it is leading you, and what impact it has had on people, society and employment. It lasts approximately an hour and a half, and offers a certificate of completion .

Going digital: an Accenture course in which you will work on the skills and knowledge necessary to join the transformation that the labor market and society are undergoing, increasingly aligned within a digital environment.

Basic course on digital transformation: an ADAMS course in which you will be able to learn all the keys to digital transformation and how to apply the concepts in the professional environment. It lasts 40 hours that you can complete at your own pace and without any prerequisites.

Become a Network Management Specialist: A free course on LinkedIn Learning where you’ll learn the skills needed to design a new network. You will develop and expand your knowledge about cybersecurity so that your network is always secure and you will also learn about the different tools that you will need to correctly manage your own company’s networks on a day-to-day basis. Lasts about 15 hours.

Become a Customer Service Specialist – Another free course on LinkedIn Learning where you’ll learn the skills you need to provide great customer service, whether it’s via email, phone, chat, social media posts, or in person. You will learn to listen effectively and communicate professionally to become a customer service specialist.

GL Web Analytics: a Fundación Telefónica course in which you will understand that web analytics is not just extracting data but interpreting it correctly. They will show you the tools that help you retrieve all the data necessary to interpret them and draw the conclusions that help you improve digital products. It lasts approximately 30 hours .

Electronic commerce: a Google course in which you will learn to transform a traditional business into an online business or launch your own idea into the world of the Internet. Discover how to buy and sell products and services on the net. Duration of 40 hours.

There are also three basic social media guides at Campus Sabadell that would be quite useful for digital non-natives:

If you want to find more courses (online and face-to-face), you can use the digitlizateplus search engine.