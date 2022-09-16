The SEPE warns of a new phishing campaign that will try to steal your personal and bank details

Phishing cases try to catch any type of person through traps that try to impersonate the different administrations that are traditionally trusted. The last reported case is related to the SEPEwhich have had to launch a warning through their social networks to prevent citizens from falling into this trap.

In recent weeks, different messages via SMS, email and even WhatsApp that citizens have received where they are invited to access a fraudulent link. For this, an alarm situation for the citizen is detailed, often related to the return of money.

THEFT OF DATA AND UNSOLICITED PACKAGES WHAT IS BRUSHING

The SEPE warns of a new phishing campaign

All of us at some point have received some type of message that is related to banks, the tax agency or any other body. In these cases it is always extract as much information as possible from the victims to be able to later do other practices such as SIM Swapping.

⚠️ Phishing alert ⚠️ Fraudulent messages have been detected impersonating SEPE ⤵️ ❌ Be careful if you receive suspicious messages through ⤵️

🔸 SMS

🔸 Email

🔸 WhastApp pic.twitter.com/uZDhjFolZn — SEPE (@empleo_SEPE) September 13, 2022

In this case, the link try to fill out a form with your data, people such as your ID or your date of birth. Data that is essential so that in the future contracts can be made in your name before different telephone companies or of another nature to carry out scams that are really famous.

In addition to this personal data, when it is stated that you are expecting a refund of quotas from the SEPE (either for unemployment or for other benefits) also bank details can be requested. In the case of providing the bank account number or personal passwords, your money can be stolen.

In these cases, the SEPE recommends Automatically delete messages that are received, without accessing the links. No type of administration is going to ask you for your personal data through a simple SMS, having other mechanisms to be able to inform you of an improper payment or a refund through certified notification.