The sequel to Ghost of a Tale will leave Unity aside and will be developed by Unreal Engine 5

SeithCG has stated that it will be more work but that they have made the right decision.

On the one hand, SeithCG has confirmed that there will be a sequel of Ghost of a Tale, that action RPG title where we embody a little mouse. On the other hand, they have stated that they have changed development enginewill be moving from using Unity to developing their new game in Unreal Engine 5.

It is a difficult decision that you will make more work to do, but that is still the right decision. This has been stated SeithCG on his Twitter account: “Several months ago we made the difficult decision to leave Unity3d and move to UE5 for our game sequel to Ghost Of A Tale. This set us back significantly in terms of timing (a lot of work to recreate), but we know it was the right decision“.

A few days ago John Riccitiello, the CEO of Unity, called mobile game developers idiots who do not adapt monetization to today’s times. After these words, the controversy was formed and Riccitello had no choice but to apologize, alluding that he had been misunderstood.

Ghost of a Tale is getting a sequel, with no more information yet than what is shown in the tweet above. What is certain is that with Unreal Engine 5 it will look great. What we can say about the first installment is that in our review we rate it as an excellent game. being much more than a story.

