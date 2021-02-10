The sequel to Sonic: The Movie already has a name

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will have a sequel. And we have known that for quite some time (nothing strange considering the success it has had). But … what will it be officially called? Today its title has been revealed and it will be called in the most obvious way possible. That way, if the original movie was called Sonic the Hedgehog, this sequel will just be Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In addition, it has been confirmed that our country will be called Sonic: The Movie 2.

In any case, the name is not accidental, since that title comes with a logo inspired by Tails (a character that was released in the video games in the Mega Drive Sonic 2), which has been revealed on Twitter, along with a reconfirmation its release date: scheduled for April 8, 2022. Now you can see the trailer in Spanish.

The announcement came with a short ten-second video clip of the title being revealed, which is played with a cover of the Emerald Hill Zone music as the lyrics are formed. The logo itself is the same as the one used for the original 2020 movie, but with a yellow ‘2’ featuring Tails’ twin tails.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

On the other hand, the teaser could well indicate that Tails will be the main protagonist of the sequel. Something that could already be intuited with the events of the original film. As for other characters, current rumors suggest that Jason Momoa has been offered the role of Knuckles, although there is no official statement to back it up.

In any case, as the name suggests, the movie will actually be a continuation of the 2020 film. You can read our review of Sonic: The Movie here.