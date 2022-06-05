The sequel to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners announced for PlayStation VR

Chapter 2: Retribution is planned for release on PS VR and PS VR2 in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Con The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, Skydance Interactive will once again try to lead the virtual reality horror bet with a new chapter that will initially be released in 2022. The game was already announced for PC a few months ago, but now it has confirmed its arrival on PlayStation.

In this way, PS4 and PS5 users will also be able to enjoy the sequel, which will debut in Sony’s virtual reality first on PlayStation VR and later on PlayStation VR2. For the first device will arrive at the end of 2022while for the new version it will be necessary to wait until 2023 (is it a hint about the release of PS VR2?).

For PS VR2 we will have to wait until 2023Based on the universe of The Walking Dead, Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution promises an adventure of action, horror and survival with a new story, maps and weapons. The city of New Orleans will be more detailed, and there will be significant improvements to the Walkers, mechanics, and the new antagonist, the Axeman.

The State of Play that Sony has celebrated this past night has left us with more news about PlayStation VR2. Although its release date remains to be known, more releases have been confirmed for the virtual reality device, as is the case with titles such as No Man’s Sky, whose version is already in development, or Resident Evil: Village, which can be played exclusively in VR on PS5.

