The sequence of images that worries the Argentine team: Ángel Di María’s reaction after the run that took him off the pitch

* Di María left the field injured in the first half

42 days left until the Argentine national team step out onto the playing field Lusail Stadium to dispute before Saudi Arabia the first match of the World Cup in Qatar. The panorama during the last week took a gloomy tone as a result of a series of physical alarms that some of the stars of the team lit: Lionel Messi accumulates two games without playing due to an overload in his calf and Paulo Dybala He awaits the studies to know the seriousness of the injury that could marginalize him from the tournament. However, the panorama darkened more during the Champions League matchday: Angel Di Maria he left the field of play with a soreness in the back of his right thigh.

The Video He went for a ball in the middle of the field during the match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa corresponding to the fourth date of Group H of the main European tournament. The Argentine attacker almost did not get to dispute possession against the Frenchman Dylan Batubinsika because in the middle of a run he stopped, raised his hand and took the problem area.

He looked down and at the substitutes’ bench with a worried expression on his face. The coaching staff headed by Massimiliano Allegri immediately understood what was happening and he took it off the field of play for Arkadiusz Milik to enter.

The 34-year-old footballer, who had a series of sensitive injuries in different tournaments for the Argentine team in the past, surely saw his mind dominated by those damn memories. The severity of the annoyance that took him out is still unknown of the field in the first half of the duel and it is expected that the Italian club will issue a medical report in the next few hours to clarify the initial panorama of the physical picture that keeps Argentina in suspense.

The sequence of images of the event makes it clear that Di María automatically identified the problem and worried about the severity of what he felt in that run. His faces and reactions did nothing more than turn on another warning light on a board of the Argentine team that today is in permanent alarm due to the mishaps that some of the main figures of the squad are having, also adding to the extensive recovery that is facing Juan Foyth and the contracture of Nahuel Molina ten days ago it ended up being just a scare.

Ángel Di María takes his right leg and identifies the ailment (Photo: AFP)

Total disappointment for Fideo in the first half of the match (Photo: AFP)

Di María immediately asked for the change as soon as he felt the physical problem (Photo: AFP)

The Juventus footballer came out seconds after that spike (Photo: AFP)

The image of his departure: accompanied by the doctors and with the shirt covering his face (Photo: Capture TV)

