The Serbian government defended Novak Djokovic and sent a dart to Australia: “The farce is over”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic defended Novak Djokovic. Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga

The tennis player Novak Djokovic lost a legal battle in an Australian court where the appeal against the government’s decision to revoke his visa for the second time and was deported from the country. Thus, the Serbian will not be able to defend his title at the Australian Open; but his case left an international conflict at the door.

It is that the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, expressed this Sunday his satisfaction with the court ruling that confirmed the cancellation of the visa and expulsion from the country of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, by justifying that the decision responds to the “public interest”.

“This annulment decision was made for reasons of health, safety and maintenance of order, on the basis that it was in the public interest”, said in a statement the liberal Australian president, who applied one of the toughest policies in the world against the COVID pandemic and is fighting against a rebound in infections despite the fact that the majority of the inhabitants are vaccinated.

For his part, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; the prime minister, Ana Brnabic; the sports minister, Vanja Udovicic; the Olympic Committee and the Tennis Federation of the Balkan country reacted strongly in defense of Djokovic.

“the charade is over. Politics have beaten sport this time”, lamented the Serbian Tennis Federation in a statement, after learning of the ruling that confirmed the expulsion of the player. Vucic was the first to defend the number 1 in the world considering that Australia is ‘humiliating itself’ and the ruling of the Federal Court puts end to days of “abuse” received by the nine-time champion in Melbourne.

Furthermore, the prime minister Brnabic agreed on the idea of ​​aphysical and ideological abuse” and was incredulous at the difference in criteria of the federal justice, after the endorsement received from the judge Anthony Kelly, of the state of Victoria. “As prime minister I am not happy, but one should not be too emotional. I hope to see Novak in Serbia so that we can somehow get through this together and support him in these difficult times.”, said the official before the press in Belgrade, according to the Australian newspaper The Age.

“Winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, the best in the world, someone who writes the history of sport on the planet, that is and will always be Novak Djokovic. Everything else is nonsense and shame, absurdity and hypocrisy. Legend, pride of Serbia, we are with you!”, supported the Minister of Sports, Vanja Udovicic.

Finally, the Serbian Olympic Committee expressed great disappointment with the deportation that “denied the opportunity to confirm the title to the best tennis player of all time”. “The sport is constantly striving globally to remain independent of politics and outside influences, as the best only win in those circumstances. Obviously, that was not the case this time and unsportsmanlike manner, Novak was denied the right to compete for his 10th Australian Open title”, he questioned.

The Serbian, who has already left Oceania on a flight to Dubai, asked in his letter a time to “rest and recuperate” before making further comments by noting that “respects” the decision of the Australian justice after “cooperating” with the authorities.

“Unfortunately for the last few weeks the focus (of interest) has been on me and I hope that (now) we can focus on the sport and the tournament that I love,” said Djokovic, wishing the participants luck and thanking his family for their support and followers.

