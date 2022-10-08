The series that Michelle Obama wants you to see on Netflix

The series aimed at the little ones and their parents. (Netflix)



Series or reality shows about food are usually among the most successful on television and streaming, but there are few that are focused on feeding the little ones in the house, projects that are entertaining and at the same time help children Learn about eating a healthy diet.

For all of them, the former first lady of the United States, MichelleObama was associated with Netflix to produce various projects and one of them Waffles + Mochiwhich with the help of puppets, delicious food, the best chefs in the world and Obama’s leadership, will seek to get closer to children and show them that eating healthy is not synonymous with boring or not very delicious.

Michelle is featured in this series available on Netflix, alongside world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids, and celebrities from around the world who share the same passion for food and fun. The show has six 20-minute episodes.

This show follows Waffles and Mochi, two best friends, who decide to open their own restaurant. As chefs, they both prepare and serve sweet, savory and spicy dishes inspired by ingredients from their incredible explorations. This season features familiar faces and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from around the world who share the same passion for food and fun.

The Serie was produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company founded by the former President and First Lady of the United States. It is one of the first programs made by the company for Netflix. Executive produced by Erika Thormahlen, Jeremy Konner, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, Alex Braverman and the Obamas.

The puppets were created by Viva La Puppet and have the unusual feature of being able to eat food in front of the camera during various scenes. Waffles, one of the protagonists had a “hidden pocket” that could be cleaned along with a glove specifically designed to allow him to safely eat hot food, Waffle puppeteer Michelle Zamora told Collider.

To improve Zamora’s real-time reactions when the Waffles eat food, they arranged the sets so he could eat at the same time as Waffles and said he was “eating tortellini with a spoon from Massimo Bottura, world-renowned chefs.”

Waffles + Mochi it has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Guardian reviewer Adrian Horton, who gave the series a 4 out of 5 star rating, wrote that it is “hard to fault” and that it “strikes the tricky balance between didactic, age-appropriate messaging and wacky fun.”

For his part, Robert Lloyd, of Los Angeles Timesdescribed the series as “a well-balanced mix of familiar ingredients: a fanciful setting, documentary visits to remote locations, real children being real, comedic or reassuring adults, and puppets.”

The series is already available on the platform Netflix where there is even a Christmas special entitled Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast.

