The serious lack of social mobility that Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro ignore in the electoral campaign in Brazil

A woman places her resume in a box near a sign that says “vacancies” in downtown San Pablo (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File)

The issue of social mobility is the great absentee from this Brazilian electoral campaign. In fact, no candidate for the presidency of Brazil has explicitly mentioned it, neither in the program presented, as required by law, before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), nor in the dozens of rallies in recent days. However, in a country like Brazil, the last in America to abolish slavery in 1888 and one of the first in terms of social inequalities, this should be the horizon in which any political campaign should move, not just this one.

The program of Jair Messias Bolsonaro speaks of “accelerating the process of fighting inequality and implementing new actions that include technology and education and that take into account regional characteristics.” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvafor its part, defends “a renewed and expanded Bolsa Familia program that recovers the main characteristics of the project that has become a world reference in the fight against hunger and child labor, in the direction of a universal system and a minimum citizenship.

In this electoral race towards the ballotage on October 30, both Lula and Bolsonaro have preferred to focus on emergency measures and not on structural plans able to help transform the social structure of the country in the medium and long term.

Bolsonaro has fast-tracked existing programs, such as the 600-real Brazil Aid, about $115, by allowing women to withdraw it in advance before the elections. His government also intends to pay taxi drivers one more month of subsidy of 1,000 reais, about 200 dollars.

The same goes for the “”, a subsidy for truckers, whose payment has been advanced from October 22 to 18. These last two subsidies were allocated shortly before the start of the electoral campaign and are currently on the calendar until the end of December.

The current government has declared that it will do everything possible to make them permanent. “I see no problem in perpetuating this policyI don’t think it’s impossible for it to happen, although it is clear that it will depend on the economic situation in Brazil and the world,” he had said in August. Minister of Labor and Welfare.

Lula had harshly commented on the government initiative. “Bolsonaro will distribute 41 billion reais, about 8 billion dollars until December,” the former president had said, “because he thinks that the people are cattle, that the people follow their owner when they grant.”

For his part, in this electoral campaign Lula limits himself to saying that he will guarantee “food, work and the increase in the minimum wage, which will go up every year”, but does not explain how while still refusing to present an economic plan.

Although the various subsidies, first of all for poor families, which Lula also wants to maintain, create an income transfer in many cases necessary for survival, they have failed to guarantee a true transformation of society over the years. . For Cecilia Machado, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, “the two Lula and Bolsonaro subsidy programs are generic. These are policies that pay little attention to children in vulnerable situations, who need significant investments in early childhood so that they can accumulate human capital and thus be able to enter the labor market in a productive way.”

For this reason, the two candidates should carefully read the data from an innovative study on social and intergenerational mobility in Brazil carried out by a group of enthusiastic researchers from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) in collaboration with the Bocconi University of Milan, in Italy.

The research used databases with information on more than one million Brazilians born between 1988 and 1990 and their respective parents. And for the first time in the history of Brazil, the team of experts had access to data on the income of the population of the “IRS”, the tax collection agency. What they discovered was that those born into a poor family in Brazil have only a 2.5% chance of reaching the top of the social ladder. “What became very clear in our analysis,” he explained to Infobae one of the researchers “is that the discourse in Brazil that you only have to make an effort to build a social position is not reflected in reality”.

Lula da Silva (REUTERS/Felipe Iruata)

The causes of this lack of social mobility and meritocracy are several, first of all the quality and unequal access to education. “Compared to countries like the United States or Europe, In Brazil, the education factor conditions social mobility more, although obviously other factors can intervene”, explains Sampaio. The research also took into account the parameters of gender and race differences and discovered that “if two families living in the same municipality with the same income are analyzed, the data reveals that those who are white and male have higher social ancestry than those who are female and black.”

Suffice it to say that in Brazil there is only one black woman as CEO, Rachel Maia, and which has been so successful that it has achieved international success and has run multinationals of the caliber of Lacoste and Pandora. Currently, Maia has created the project train me, which helps women overcome social inequality and develop their potential as micro-entrepreneurs. “We live in a racist country and yet we represent 56% of the population”, he told the Brazilian press, “we have to allow people to develop and not be afraid of them assuming a role”.

But for the reality that Maia builds with her project to be a reality for the entire country, structural social policies are needed. “Our research is just the beginning of a project that can extend from the macro level, as we have done so far, to the micro level, even the neighborhood level,” explains Sampaio, “and can really help implement public policies at the community level. local and national”. A wealth of data, this one, that the scientific community hopes will not be wasted by the next government.

KEEP READING:

São Paulo is the richest state in Brazil and can decide who will be the next president: Lula da Silva or Jair Bolsonaro

The spending ceiling is the great economic unknown shared by Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian ballotage

The challenge of the Congress in Brazil