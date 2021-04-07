The Serpent: What Happened to Ajay Chowdhury and Marie-Andrée Leclerc

The story of prison mastermind Charles Sobhraj has captivated true crime followers for greater than 40 years. The serial killer left a path of our bodies — largely younger European and North American backpackers — throughout Asia within the Seventies, then shocked everybody when he escaped from jail not as soon as however not less than 4 instances.

(Warning: Spoilers forward! Don’t learn till you could have watched “The Serpent.”)

Now on Netflix, the devious con man’s story is an eight-part docudrama from Mammoth Display first proven on BBC, created by Tom Shankland and Richard Warlow. The creators determined to body the story round Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg, who spent years on the path of Sobhraj and was key to his eventual arrest. They interviewed Knippenberg together with a number of different real-life figures who’re nonetheless alive. Nonetheless, they didn’t communicate with the imprisoned Sobhraj, who has already sensationally manipulated his personal story through the years.

Younger individuals embarking on backpacking journeys in Asia within the Seventies and ’80s had been typically cautioned to first learn Thomas Thompson’s ebook “Serpentine,” which advised the story of Sobhraj, his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (referred to as “Monique”) and their seductive strategy to wooing his victims. The prolonged account of his crimes was a non-fiction bestseller and a helpful cautionary story concerning the risks of overly-helpful “pals” providing free drinks. However the producers of “The Serpent” didn’t adapt the sequence from a ebook; as a substitute they primarily based it on interviews that recounted the actual life story of Sobhraj.

“The Serpent” convincingly pulls in viewers with a wealth of interval element, from impeccable ’70s threads to getting your mail at Poste Restante to the ever-present “apple strudel” signal on Katmandu storefronts. On the time, younger vacationers on the “hippie path” in Asia had been seen each by authorities and within the media as druggies or sexually permissive, and monitoring down their killers wasn’t all the time a precedence for authorities in a number of totally different international locations. With out social media, e-mail and even the power to simply telephone house, it’s straightforward to see how the backpackers, removed from their properties and cultures, may have been taken in by a pleasant, subtle couple providing meals, events and jobs.

Are there another films about Sobhraj?

A 1989 mini-series referred to as “Shadow of the Cobra” was primarily based on the ebook “The Life and Crime of Charles Sobhraj” by Richard Neville and Julie Clarke. “Homeland” actor Artwork Malik starred as Sobhraj. No less than 4 documentaries have been made about his life, in addition to an Indian docudrama primarily based on his escape from the Delhi jail.

Nadine and Monique poolside in Bangkok in “The Serpent”

BBC/© Mammoth Display

Why was the ebook “Serpentine” by no means tailored as a movie or TV sequence?

Sobhraj has tried to promote rights to his story many instances, reportedly making an attempt cost up to $15 million, however factual info isn’t copyrightable, so anybody could make a narrative round on information within the media or from impartial interviews. Since his story covers a lot floor, it may need been tough to match right into a two-hour function movie. Director Paul Schrader was amongst those that tried to acquire rights to the ebook, he recounted on Fb.

What number of instances did Sobhraj escape from jail?

He escaped from jail and hospital confinement not less than 4 instances. Twice he escaped by feigning sickness and then drugging the hospital guards.

Who actually cracked the case?

As proven within the sequence, the tenacious Knippenberg and his spouse Angela Kane, who later grew to become a high-ranking United Nations official, had been certainly key to getting Sobhraj lastly convicted in Nepal, 28 years after the murders of Laurent Carrière and Connie Bronzich. Nonetheless, Kane advised The Mirror she thought her position had been downplayed within the sequence, and she was extra of a real associate to her husband in pursuing justice. As well as, Thai Interpol colonel Sompol Suthimai, who was additionally investigating Sobhraj within the Seventies, “supplied invaluable procedural understanding,” stated Shankland.

Was the sequence actually filmed in Thailand, Greece, New Zealand, Nepal and India?

Filming began out in Thai areas together with Bangkok and the seaside village of Hua Hin. However after manufacturing was shut down in the beginning of the pandemic, the majority of the remaining scenes had been shot a number of months later in Hertfordshire, outdoors of London, together with parts set in Kabul, Paris, Mumbai and Delhi.

What occurred to Sobhraj’s daughter?

Sobhraj had a daughter who’s briefly proven in “The Serpent” together with his first spouse, Chantal Compagnon. The daughter, Usha, is in her early 50s and is claimed to reside within the U.S. He may additionally have had different youngsters.

What actually occurred to Ajay Chowdrury?

He was final seen after he travelled to Malaysia with Sobhraj and Marie-Andree in 1976. Although Sobhraj’s confederate was reportedly as soon as seen in Germany, the sighting was by no means verified. His stays have by no means been discovered and his case stays open.

Did Marie-Andree (Monique) ever assist the authorities observe Charles down or activate him in any manner?

She stayed loyal to him to the tip of her (brief) life, testifying in his protection at his homicide trial in India. After they had been each imprisoned in Delhi, she was ultimately allowed to go away the nation on compassionate grounds as she was affected by ovarian most cancers. She died in Canada in 1984 at simply 38 years previous, after writing her story within the ebook “Je reviens” (I’ll Be Again).