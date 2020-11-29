The Serum Institute denied the allegations of a person involved in the Corona vaccine trial, threatened with damages

Bharat me Corona vaccine kab ayegi? The vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (CII) on Sunday dismissed the allegations of a person involved in the trial of a possible vaccine for Kovid-19. The company also threatened to levy heavy fines for making false allegations. Also Read – Corona vaccine in India: PM Modi will talk to three teams involved in developing Corona vaccine

A 40-year-old man who took part in KovidShield's trial in Chennai alleged that he had suffered serious side effects, including a severe neurological problem and gynocentric problem. The person has demanded a compensation of five crore rupees from Serum Institute and others. It has also demanded a ban on the test.

Serum Institute of India said in a statement, "The allegations made in the notice are malicious and false. The Serum Institute of India is sympathetic to the medical condition of the person, but the vaccine test has nothing to do with his condition."

The company said that the person is wrongly blaming the vaccine for his health problems. The company said that it will defend itself against such allegations and can claim defamation of up to Rs 100 crore for the wrong charge.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has teamed up with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to make the Kovid-19 vaccine covishield. The Serum Institute is also testing this vaccine in India.

