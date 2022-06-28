The setting of Final Fantasy XVI has caused an unusual change in the characters

Although the saga opted for a dubbing into American English, this time the actors are European.

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most anticipated video games of next year, with fans of the saga of Square Enix putting high hopes in the new installment. This one will explore more adult and mature themes in a medieval European-inspired setting that, for that very reason, has directly affected the approach of the characters.

That’s what confirms Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Japanese outlet Dengeki Online translated by VGC. The producer has revealed that the voice actors are European this time due to the setting of the title. Although American actors were usually chosen, now they have preferred the British accent.

It is common for titles based on European folklore to opt for European voice actors, although in Final Fantasy XVI voice actors have also been part of the motion capture. “There is a perception that medieval fantasy corresponds to Europe popularized by The Lord of the Rings,” says Yoshida.

All voices are British EnglishNaoki Yoshida“There is currently no game that represents a medieval fantasy world of this scale with PS5 graphics. So we decided to focus on a medieval European setting by merging it with the fantasy we wanted to do,” continues the producer. “First we wrote the script in japanesethen we translated it into English and then we did the facial capture in English,” says Yoshida, who assures that if they used American actors there would be many complaints.

You can learn more details about the game in the special preview that we published last week in 3DJuegos, since for the launch of Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 and PC we will have to wait for the summer 2023. Although there is no specific day marked on the calendar, we will know more next fall, when Square Enix publishes a new trailer.

