The Settlers will have to wait: the return of Ubisoft’s RTS delays its release date

The reboot of The Settlers is one that fans of the Settlers are passionate about. real time strategy games, because it marks the return of one of the exponents of the genre to PC. We already had a specific date marked on the calendar, but unfortunately we will have to wait a little longer to be able to play the Ubisoft classic.

No specific release dateAs a result of the closed beta that could be enjoyed between January 20 and 24, those responsible have announced with a message posted on the game’s Twitter account a game lag. According to what they say, they have seen that the quality of it does not match the vision of the team, and no future date for the launch has been commented, but simply that it will end up arriving “later”.

The extra time will allow Blue Byte developers to “improve the game and its quality,” which they say is the studio’s priority right now. The reboot will try meet expectations of the players, and assure that they will continue to inform us about it in future updates that they will publish through official channels.

In this way, we will have to wait even longer to be able to get a hold of this The Settlers who has stayed no specific release date. It is worth remembering that the game was originally planned to be released in 2019, but the different complications have meant that we are in 2022 and we still cannot access it.

