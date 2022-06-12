The seven best YouTube channels in Spanish to learn math, language and the main subjects this summer

Summer, that time that every student looks forward to in order to finally be able to rest, dedicate themselves to leisure and/or do nothing and not worry… unless there is suspended a subjector have to prepare an entrance testor start a new educational stage and subject to be ‘lazy’ in some subjects.

For all those cases, YouTube offers us an invaluable help to ‘catch up’ and learn for free and convenientlyso we have prepared a compilation with some of the best channels, trying to cover all subjects:





Academia Play

Academia Play was born, in his own words, “as an ambitious educational project based on training through the audiovisual format”. In fact, the use of animations created with VideoScribe are their ‘house brand’. The enormous success of his channel (and of his app, his website and his books) places him at the top of this ranking, with almost 3 million subscribers.

“We have specialized in History videos“—in fact, its mobile app offers the entire ESO and Baccalaureate history syllabus— “but you will find more on this channel […] curiosities, current affairs, cinema, art, sports, music or science”.

unProfesor

unProfesor is a channel with 1.4 million subscribers where “you can find the classes that are taught in the school of the main subjects” (mathematics, language, social, natural, music, physics, chemistry, computing), “explained through videos by other teachers, both from Education primary as of education Secondary“.

Complemented by its own web page, “each of the videos will be accompanied by printable exercises with their solutions […] and you can ask the teacher all your questions directly through a form”.

Educatina

With almost 1.4 million subscribers, Educatina presents itself as “the N°1 secondary education channel in Latin America”addressing a wide number of subjects: Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Language and Literature, History…

Unicoos

Unicoos is a project by Professor David Calle in which he began teaching on YouTube content from the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and ‘Technology’ for Middle School, High School and University levels (the latter, only for mathematics and physics). He started doing it in 2011, after realizing that many students could not afford to pay for private classes or in academies.

Now, being already at the gates of a million and a half subscribers, complements it with the Unicoos and BeUnicoos websites (a payment platform with courses for various subjects and tools for students and teachers).

Profesor10deMates

Like the previous one, this channel with almost half a million subscribers addresses the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for all Secondary and Baccalaureate coursesas well as for university levels. It offers from videos of solved exercises to reviews ‘from scratch’ of each subject.

Professor10deMates also offers content on Instagram, where a week ago he was clearing up doubts live about the EBAU math exam, for example.

addicted to philosophy

“Warning: this channel is for learn philosophy in an easy, fun and rigorous way. Enter at your own risk.” This is the notice with which Enric introduces his YouTube channel, which already has around 418,000 subscribers.

“Is it difficult for you to study philosophy? Has it always seemed like a boring or difficult subject? That’s normal! Unfortunately, many times philosophy is not taught with the passion (and rigor) that it deserves. But here we are going to remedy it” .

language blog

The YouTube channel of Alberto Bustos, full professor of Language Didactics at the University of Extremadura. It offers multiple playlists that cover everything from the use of vocabulary and accents to pronunciation, grammar, spelling and other fields related to linguistics.