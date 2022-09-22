The seven most important new features of Windows 11 2022 Update, the great update of the year

The Windows 11 22H2 update was undoubtedly long-awaited by all thanks to the visual changes that it integrates, the new functionalities such as the concentration mode and even the new applications that will try to improve your day to day. As of today you can already install this new Windows 11 update, but without a doubt you can feel a bit lost with its news.

In this article We analyze the most outstanding novelties of this new update so that you don’t miss anything new that you will be able to enjoy on your computer once you have it installed after starting its deployment.

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

The arrival of ClipChamp

If you have a good memory, you will remember that in September 2021 Microsoft acquired this video editor that now comes natively to Windows 11 for be able to replace the other editor: Movie Maker. With this program, different fully customizable video templates are integrated so that you can be inspired when creating with your video fragments.





The editor is obviously not close to those used by editing professionals, but it can be enough for the most home projects. In this case they can be mix and match video and sound files, as well as join a whole community of creators to learn from other users. Now once the update is installed, it will be possible to run it through the browser itself.

Concentration modes

To be able to work or study in a comfortable way, it is now possible to have a concentration or Do Not Disturb mode that is much more appropriate. In this case, activating it in Windows 11 will automatically mute all notifications as well as pop-ups that appear on the taskbar.





As a novelty, it should be noted that these modes are now synchronized with the Clock application. Through that you will be able to configure a concentration timer directly. Also, Among the options that are found, it can be highlighted that a specific duration of the session can be configured. This is ideal to be able to apply the Pomodoro method in the study or work to be more productive, by introducing 50-minute sessions and then taking the corresponding break.

Redesigned task manager

Without a doubt, this is one of the great changes of this new version at a visual level. It is known by all that Microsoft wants to adapt all native applications to the design that Windows 11 has, and now it has been the turn of the Task Manager that has adopted the Fluent UI style. The classic tabs have disappeared, and all the performance options, startup applications or users have now been placed on the left side.





This is also in addition to a new efficiency mode that is intended for those devices that are going to work with Windows and that are limited. gonna get in this case that all available resources are maximized to have a higher performance with those applications that you want to use.

Snap Layouts

This is an exclusive feature of Windows 11, which now has a new design to make it easier to use with touch screens. Snap Layouts are built into most programs in order to allow applications to be used in split screen and even in grids. It certainly works really well on screens that take considerable work to work with different programs.





Windows Studio Effects

This is a new standalone application that is integrated into the operating system through this update. The application makes use of artificial intelligence to seek to improve both the quality of the image that is obtained through the webcamas well as the sound that is picked up by the microphone.

In this way, it is about improving the videoconferences that are carried out in Windows 11 to the maximum. In addition, the possibility to add a fully blurred backgroundas well as an automatic frame in those models that are compatible.

Tabs in File Explorer

This visual enhancement will not be available immediately, but will will have to wait until October. In this case, it will be much easier to work with the file explorer thanks to the inclusion of tabs. In this way you will forget about having to have several simultaneous windows.





By simply right-clicking on a folder or shortcut, You will be able to open it in a new tab as if it is Chrome or Edge. This has seemed really interesting to us after trying it before it arrives in the coming weeks.

Start menu changes and layout modifications

Finally, something that has stood out a lot is the change that has been presented in the Start menu. In this traditionally you could find icons of the most used applications on a day-to-day basis. But now they can be organized much better, resembling the macOS launcher, being able to group them into folders.





And there has also been a design change that was highly requested by everyone, related to the volume indicator. When you go up and down with the keyboard shortcut will appear a new bar at the bottom of the screen and not in one of the corners.