The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know 

Get ready to head back to Essex College! The hilarious and heartfelt comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is returning for its highly anticipated third season. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, this Max Original has quickly become a fan favorite with its honest and humorous portrayal of four college roommates navigating young adulthood, sexuality, and everything in between.

After two wildly entertaining seasons following Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney through their freshman-year adventures, season 3 promises to shake things up as the girls enter their sophomore year.

With new romances, academic challenges, and plenty of drama on the horizon, there’s a lot for fans to look forward to when the show returns. Let’s dive into everything we know about the upcoming third season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Release Date:

While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Max has confirmed that season 3 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will debut in fall 2024. This follows a longer-than-usual break between seasons, as the second season aired from November to December 2022.

The delay can likely be attributed to the Hollywood strikes 2023, which caused production disruptions across the television industry. However, as cast member Ilia Isorelys Paulino confirmed on social media, filming for season 3 officially began in late February 2024. With production now underway, fans can rest assured that new episodes are coming.

Max recently included a brief teaser clip of season 3 in a sizzle reel showcasing their upcoming slate of programming for late 2024 and 2025. While the clip was only a few seconds long, it gave viewers their first glimpse of the main cast back in action, dancing together at what appears to be a lively party on campus. This suggests that the show’s fun, lighthearted spirit will remain intact for the new season.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Series Storyline Overview:

For those new to the series, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont. Despite their different backgrounds and personalities, Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney form an unlikely friendship as they navigate the ups and downs of college life together.

The show explores themes of sexuality, feminism, identity, and growing independence with humor and heart. Throughout the first two seasons, we’ve watched the girls tackle everything from academic pressures and financial struggles to romantic entanglements and sexual exploration.

The series isn’t afraid to address more serious topics like sexual assault and coming out while maintaining its signature witty dialogue and comedic moments.

One of the strengths of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is how it allows each main character to grow and evolve. Bela pursues her comedy writing dreams while learning to stand up for herself.

Kimberly adjusts to college after a sheltered upbringing and faces unexpected financial hurdles. Leighton struggles with her sexuality before ultimately coming out. And Whitney grapples with living up to her senator mother’s expectations while forging her path.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Expected Storyline:

Season 3 is set to pick up as the girls enter their sophomore year at Essex, bringing new challenges and opportunities. While plot details are still under wraps, there are several storylines from the season 2 finale that are likely to be addressed:

Kimberly and Canaan’s budding romance: After dancing around their feelings for each other, Kimberly and Canaan finally shared a kiss in the season 2 finale. However, their moment was witnessed by a heartbroken Whitney, Canaan’s ex-girlfriend and Kimberly’s roommate. This love triangle is sure to cause significant tension in the friend group.

Whitney’s living situation: Upset by seeing Kimberly and Canaan together, Whitney impulsively decided to move into the Kappa sorority house rather than live with Kimberly again. How will this impact the dynamic between the four central girls?

Bela’s future at Essex: After a series of missteps led to Bela’s firing from the comedy magazine she founded, she made the drastic decision to transfer schools. Will she follow through on leaving Essex or find a way to stay?

Leighton’s new chapter: Having quit Kappa and come out to her father, Leighton seems poised for a fresh start. Her rekindled relationship with ex-girlfriend Alicia may also play a role in season 3.

With the girls entering sophomore year, we can also expect to see them take on new classes, extracurriculars, and romantic prospects. The show’s creators have hinted that season 3 will have “a different energy” thanks to several new characters joining the cast. Overall, fans can look forward to more of the humor, heart, and college hijinks that have made the series so beloved.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Series list of Cast Members:

The core cast of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” includes:

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly Finkle

Amrit Kaur as Bela Malhotra

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney Chase

Renée Rapp as Leighton Murray (recurring in season 3)

Christopher Meyer as Canaan Greene

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila Flores

Renika Williams as Willow

Mitchell Slaggert as Jackson

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jocelyn

Mekki Leeper as Eric Miller

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 List of Episodes:

The episode titles and descriptions for season 3 have not been released yet. Previous seasons consisted of 10 episodes each, so it’s likely that season 3 will follow a similar format. We’ll update this section once more information about the episodes becomes available. Here are some potential episode titles based on the known story of season 2.

Episode No. 1: “Winter Is Coming”

Episode No. 2: “Frat Problems”

Episode No. 3: “The Short King”

Episode No. 4: “Will You Be My Girlfriend?”

Episode No. 5: “Taking Shots”

Episode No. 6: “Doppelbanger”

Episode No. 7: “The Essex College Food Workers Strike”

Episode No. 8: “Pre-Frosh Weekend”

Episode No. 9: “Sex & Basketball”

Episode No. 10: “The Rooming Lottery”

The Sex Lives of College Girls Series Creators Team:

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Kaling is well-known for her work on shows like “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Never Have I Ever.” Noble previously worked as a writer and producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Never Have I Ever.”

Kaling International produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kaling and Noble serve as executive producers alongside Howard Klein. The writing team includes diverse, talented scribes who bring authenticity and humor to the show’s exploration of young adult experiences.

Behind the camera, the series has featured directors like David Gordon Green, Zoe Cassavetes, and Kabir Akhtar. Their work helps bring the world of Essex College to life with a mix of comedy and genuine emotion.

Where to Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3?

Season 3 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will be available exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the United States. The streaming service is also home to all previous seasons of the show.

For international viewers, distribution may vary by country. In the UK, the series is available on ITVX. In Ireland, it can be found on the RTÉ Player. In Belgium, viewers can watch it via Streamz. Check your local listings or streaming platforms for availability in other regions.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Trailer Release Date:

A full trailer for season 3 has not yet been released. Based on the timing of previous seasons, we can expect a trailer to drop about a month before the premiere date. With the show set to return in fall 2024, we’ll likely see a trailer sometime in late summer or early fall.

In the meantime, fans can rewatch the brief teaser clip in Max’s recent sizzle reel, which gives a quick glimpse of the main cast back on campus.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Final Words:

As “The Sex Lives of College Girls” enters its third season, fans are excited and curious. The show has carved out a unique space in the coming-of-age genre, balancing laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine explorations of young adulthood. Its diverse cast and willingness to tackle relevant issues have resonated with viewers of all backgrounds.

While some changes are in store – most notably Renée Rapp’s reduced role as Leighton – the core spirit of the series seems poised to continue. With new characters joining the mix and our favorite Essex students entering their sophomore year, there will surely be plenty of fresh stories and comedic situations to enjoy.

As we await more details about the upcoming season, one thing is clear: “The Sex Lives of College Girls” remains a must-watch television for anyone who enjoys intelligent, funny, and heartfelt stories about finding yourself in college. When the show returns this fall, get ready to laugh, cry, and cringe along with Bela, Kimberly, Whitney, and the rest of the Essex crew.