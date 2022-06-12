The sexual questionnaire that surprised Rodrigo de Paul: “They didn’t tell me it was so spicy”

The midfielder of the Argentine team was the protagonist of questions uploaded from everything in It is not so late

Rodrigo de Paul became a popular figure in recent times. Thanks to his enormous performance in the Argentine team, the former Racing Club midfielder is one of the great figures that Lionel Scaloni’s team has to dream of reaching the decisive stages of the next World Cup in Qatar.

But as well as being known for his footballing abilities, De Paul now He is also famous for being the current partner of Tini Stoessel, one of the most important singers today in Argentina and other world markets. “We are very good. For work we hadn’t seen each other for a while and when we are together we enjoy it. I already told her. She is breaking it, she makes a lot of people happy. It’s good that in the work we have we make people forget about problems, ”said the Atlético de Madrid midfielder about her relationship in the program it’s never too late which is broadcast every night on Telefe.

After talking about the intimacy of the team’s locker room and how he forged the special relationship he has with Messi, Rodrigo had to go through a segment that is a classic for the program’s guests. The “La Vida Loca” questionnaire, in which the driver German Paoloski and the announcer Lelu Mendiguren they are protagonists of raised questions.

The first query was: “Do you fall in love with a co-worker?”, and the answer was negative, to which the journalist replied: “De Paul never worked.” Then, the next question if he had to do with her intimacy. “Did you have sex in the last 48 hours?”. After thinking about it for a few seconds, and with one hand on the head, the steering wheel answered “Yes”, which generated complicit glances in the study. It must be remembered that the midfielder is in Buenos Aires and was shown with his girlfriend in the last few hours on social networks.

How did the questionnaire go? When asked if he had a paranormal experience, the Atlético de Madrid player surprised everyone and his answer was positive. “Do you have sex toys?”, and there he also answered with a “no”.

De Paul had fun on his way through the Telefe screen

To continue with that fragment of the show, the announcer was direct: “Did you have an indecent proposal?”. To which De Paul, who was silent for a time, He replied that this happened to him on “Instagram”. He also confirmed that never faked an orgasm And when it was her turn to answer if she had ever used dating apps, she cut the quiz and asked the driver: “But idiot, you didn’t tell me that this was so spicy. Does everyone ask this?”. In the end, the number 7 from Argentina ended up saying that he doesn’t have one.

At the end of the segment, Rodrigo answered “no” to the following questions: Did you have sex with more than one person at the same time? Do you watch pornography? Were you close to dying? And did you record yourself having sex?. Unlike these, she answered affirmatively if she had fulfilled a sexual fantasy and if she took advantage of his fame.

At the farewell, the National Team player pointed at Paoloski and said: “Does everyone get these questions? Look, what am I going to ask ‘thing’ if they did them?…”. To which the driver retorted: “Who is a thing? Don’t tell me you call him ‘thing’ (For Tini)”, which caused a laugh between them.

During a part of the program, De Paul recounted the particular way that he has his girlfriend scheduled in his cell phone contact list. “Kinda weird nickname. She is half distracted. She goes that way. One of the things we have is that we laugh a lot. We are both very active, we had a great time”.

