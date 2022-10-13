The sexual revelations of Pilar Rubio, Sergio Ramos’ partner: “We do it every day”

The model and presenter and the footballer: they married in 2019



At 36 years old, Sergio Ramos He lives a greening in his career: after a couple of seasons in which physical problems hit him, before which he did not renew his bond with the Real Madrid and his first steps PSG They were surrounded by criticism Christophe Galtier He regained his place and is part of this team that is firmly in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League.

On a personal level, he is also going through a special moment. She like that she took it upon herself to underline it pillar blonde, his wife, former model and driver, 44 years old. In an interview with the Spanish TV program “La Resistencia”, hosted by David Broncano, she revealed that have sex “every day”.

“We do it every day, except the days I’m in Madrid”, goaded Rubio, who at the time of making the statements was, precisely, in the capital of his country. “Today, for example, thanks to you, I can’t”, completed his dart.

Rubio and Ramos They have been together for ten years and have four children, although they only got married in 2019. What is the moment you choose to lavish love on each other in the midst of the obligations to each other and the upbringing of your children? “My children are in bed at 9:30. sex is lifehe highlighted.

The couple, who strengthened ties in 2012, pride themselves on keeping their passion alive. One of the keys to that incandescent fire was revealed by Rubio in an interview with the publication Ten minutes. “It’s like we met yesterday. We talked about it on our anniversary. It is really nice”he explained.

A familiar image, one of those that is usually offered on social networks



Beyond the details of their intimacy, being two celebrities, their day to day is 100% public. Rubio, who has more than 8,500,000 million followers on Instagram, usually opens a window on family life, with everyday scenes, or her outings or trips. Ramos does something similar, a warrior on the field of play, but pure tenderness according to what emanates from social networks.

This intimacy also came to light in the documentary “El corazón de Sergio Ramos” released on the platform Amazon Prime Video in 2021. It takes as a starting point the most important moments of your life, and of course, gives home images of the couple and the family.

The versatile defender built an enormous career since his jump to the elite in the Sevilla back in 2004, to the point that France Football magazine chose him as one of the ten best defenders in history. Winner of two European Championships and a World Cup with the Spanish national team, at Real Madrid he won 24 titles (including four Champions League) and at PSG he has two (Ligue 1 last season and the French Super Cup at the start of the current season). ). Today he enjoys his validity on the playing fields and his family on a personal level.

A postcard from the wedding, in 2019 (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Each appearance of the couple in the events monopolizes the flashes of the paparazzi (Grosby)

KEEP READING:

Devastating report on the “Mbappé state” in PSG: conflict with the Neymar clan, mood swings and increasingly isolated

The “like” of Lionel Messi that generated an earthquake in a complicated Barcelona in the Champions League