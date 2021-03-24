The Shapeshifter, the new game for Game Boy and NES, hits a record on Kickstarter

Excellent news for fans of retro: you all know by now that The Shapeshifter, the Greenboy game that is released this year, will arrive on the NES and Game Boy (hard to believe, but it is). Well, the success for its developers is simply impressive: they have reached 1009% of their goal in the Kickstarter campaign. Nothing less than $ 72,000 used to subsidize production.

For the enjoyment of all who reveled in opening the game boxes, smelling them and fingering the manual, the adventure title will arrive on the Game Boy and Nintendo NES in late 2021 (or perhaps early next year; they do not specify yet. day) and will do so only and exclusively in physical format, in a box and with the long-awaited printed instructions.

If you are interested, the game can be purchased on Indiegogo and could also be found in major stores (and of course on the Greenboy Games website). As we told you a month ago, although it was originally projected only for the laptop, it will go from Game Boy to Nintendo Entertainment System with improved graphics and soundtrack.

Prepare to play Elliot, a boy who meets an elf, who will grant him the power to become the animal he touches. It is made up of five levels and will challenge us to save humanity from an unknown evil. Do you feel like it? Not only will it work on the original Nintendo machine, you can also hit it on Retron 5 or a Retro Duo.