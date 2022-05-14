The sharp decision that Nice made with its ultras after the reprehensible chant against Emiliano Sala

Emiliano Sala is an idol of Nantes (Reutes)

One of the leaders of the amateur group of the A series from the ‘Populaire Sud’ grandstand of the Allianz Riviera was sanctioned by the club with a ban from entering the stadium, after chants against the memory of Emiliano Sala that outraged French football, announced this Friday the French club

“As a club, our role is to sanction those who offend OGC Nice, its public and its image,” Jean-Pierre Rivère, president of the southern French club, wrote in a statement, expressing “a message of zero tolerance” before this “provocation”. The ‘capo’ who animated the stands on Wednesday will not be able to re-enter the stadium from this weekend.

On Wednesday, during the Ligue 1 match Nice-Saint-Etienne, four days after Nantes won the Coupe de France against Nice, some OGCN supporters launched a humiliating chant against the memory of Sala, former Argentine striker of the Nantes died in a plane crash in 2019. “He is an Argentine who does not swim well, Emiliano underwater”launched a part of the Allianz Riviera public in the 9th minute, parodying a chant that Nantes fans sing in honor of their former 9 in every game and in that same minute.

Reprehensible songs of those of Nice vs. Saint Etienne against Emiliano Sala after losing the French Cup final against Nantes

“We are dismayed by the words sung on Wednesday. We immediately showed our indignation and a feeling of shame invaded each one of us. Such an act is unjustifiable.”, added Rivère in the statement this Friday. In addition, he asked the Nice crowd to pay homage to the memory of Sala in the 9th minute of this Saturday’s match against Lille, of the 37th and penultimate date of the French Ligue 1.

The Argentine soccer player died at the beginning of 2019 when he was on board a private plane bound for Wales (United Kingdom), after signing for Cardiff. The small aircraft in which the player was traveling crashed in the English Channel on January 21, under adverse weather conditions.

“The ceiling was reached in stupidity and indecency”, reacted Roxana Maracineanu, delegate minister in charge of Sports, on the RTL network. “There are individual sanctions, commercial sanctions that the club itself can take,” she said. For his part, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, asked that “those who are at the origin” of the chants be “identified.” “They disqualified themselves from being worthy of supporting our club,” he wrote.

This Thursday, the French Professional Football League (LFP) told the AFP news agency that the disciplinary commission took up the case, after the report of the party delegate, who verified the incident. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

“Human shit has no limit”: fury in France for the reprehensible song of the Nice ultras about the death of Emiliano Sala

“The club has to make decisions”: the harsh warning from a PSG figure

Manchester City’s shocking recognition of Kun Agüero: the statue they inaugurated outside the stadium

Pochettino’s reaction to a conference question: “I’m still a PSG coach, right?”