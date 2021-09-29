The Sheriff made fun of Real Madrid with an image that he ended up eliminating from his networks after criticism from meringues fans

the Sheriff beat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu (Reuters)

The Sheriff, representative of irrelevant Moldovan football and without any experience in the competition, revealed Real Madrid, which they beat 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on the second day of the Champions League.

This triumph put Yuriy Vernydub’s humble team at the top with six points. After becoming leaders of Group D, and beating the multiple champion of the European tournament, the official account of Instagram from The bees nothing was saved and launched a cataract of posts.

Among the posts he made there was one that he had to end up deleting after receiving various criticisms and insults. In the image in question appeared the characteristic star of the Sheriff’s shield with the crown of the Real Madrid emblem placed on it.

“No comment”, they wrote next to the illustration: “The Sheriff stole the crown from Real Madrid “, it could be read repeatedly. The post was filled with likes and criticism in a matter of minutes: “What lack of respect, I’m from Madrid but these clubs can never be allowed,” wrote one user.

Finally, the Moldovan painting chose to delete that post even though it had been widely applauded around the world. Instead, he decided to leave several photos of what were the celebrations of some players, the table of the group area that he leads today and the goals of a historic night in the Spanish capital.

The thing is Real Madrid suffered one of those defeats as painful as it was blushing which became an advertisement within his favorite competition. Victim of his lack of forcefulness in both areas, with an alarming defensive weakness and lacking a voice of command within the field, the box merengue has a lot of homework to do.

The Sheriff leads his zone with six points (Efe)

“We have had opportunities to win all three points, we are more sad than worried. The team has delivered, they have played with great intensity and commitment but small details have cost us the game. There are moments that bad luck has marked but we have had many opportunities. We could have been finer in the last meters but it is difficult to explain this defeat ”, considered the white coach Carlo Ancelotti after the defeat.

“I am happy to have a game like this against Real Madrid. I am very grateful to my boys for everything they have done today; they have come out as a team. Everyone criticized us and said that we did not deserve to be here and we did deserve it “, said the Sheriff’s coach, Yuriy Vernydub.

“We are not thinking about the next round because we have not done anything extraordinary, we will go step by step and move on. We have four very important games left. We would like to move forward, but when we play the last game we will see, “he concluded.

