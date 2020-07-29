The Shining: 14 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Legendary Horror Film

Danny’s Massive Wheel Journey By means of The Halls Required Technological Innovation, And Capturing It Revealed A Large Shock For The Director

Launched in 1975, the stabilizer mount often called the Steadicam was a revelation in Hollywood and a know-how beloved by Stanley Kubrick, who beloved to maintain his digital camera in movement in his movies. Kubrick went so far as to rent the inventor of the factor, Garrett Brown, to be part of the making of The Shining, and whereas the rig introduced many iconic scenes to life, arguably essentially the most well-known is Danny’s Massive Wheel trip – which required flipping the Steadicam system the other way up and zooming it 2-Three inches off the ground whereas the operator rode in a specifically designed wheelchair.

The look created was unbelievable, and the director was completely shocked and delighted to find the alternating sound of the wheels going from carpet to exhausting wooden whereas reviewing the dailies.