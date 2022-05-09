The shirt dedicated to Kun Agüero that Manchester City premiered: the detail that caused a furor on the networks

Manchester City players warmed up with the Sergio Agüero commemorative shirt (Photo: Reuters)

This Sunday the Manchester City jumped to preheat in the Etihad Stadium with a limited edition t-shirt to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Sergio Agüero’s famous goal against Queens Park Rangers which earned the club a league. The When delivered one of the most iconic moments of the Premier League on May 13, 2012, when his team became champions thanks to a late goal, leaving their city rival, Manchester United, empty-handed.

Los Cityzens they needed a victory on the last day against QPR to seal the title. But the team led by Roberto Mancini it seemed to be failing in its task as the visitors took a 2-1 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining. A few plays from closing, a surprising comeback happened to rescue the star with Edin Dzeko first heading in the tie so that later Agüero converted his winning goal that made him a legend.

A truly legendary moment in England’s top flight, Manchester United took advantage of the 10th anniversary to release a limited edition shirt to commemorate it. With the help of their main sponsor, City created a special shirt that features light blue and white hoops, a tribute to Sergio’s native Argentina, as well as navy blue and gold accents.

Sergio’s celebration in 2012 that earned Manchester City a title (Photo: Reuters)

The images of the goal are also embedded in the fabric and each image inside tells the story of one of the best moments of the celestial club. It also includes the timestamp of Aguero’s goal, 93:20, on the neck. In addition, there is also the surname of the When on the back but written like Martin Tyler’s historic account that became world famous: “Agueroooo″. This last detail was widely commented on social networks.

On the other hand, there are also some special boots called 93:20 ULTRA that will be available in the City store from the same date. Only 120 pairs of boots have been created Nrgy Blue y Green Glarewhich make up the memorable comment by the English journalist “Manchester City is still alive here” with custom graphics.

The Manchester players used the shirt in the warm-up before thrashing the Newcastle United 5-0 before the eyes of his public. With this resounding victory that featured goals from Laporte, rodri, The foot and a double of Sterlingthose of Josep Guardiola They stretched the distance with Liverpool to three points, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with two games to go.

THE SUMMARY OF MANCHESTER CITY 5 – 0 NEWCASTLE

