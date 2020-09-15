The Shiv Sena leader again attacked Kangna – calling the actress a ‘double person’ and giving this advice …

The Bollywood war between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is not taking the name of the fight. Following the recent controversial remarks made by Kangana about Maharashtra, the senior Shiv Sena leader and transport minister attacked the actress as a “double personality”. Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “He is clearly a dual figure and he needs a doctor.” Kangana is an actress and she speaks according to the script given to her. Many such Kangnas have come and gone. ‘ Also Read – Sushant case: Big disclosure of Deputy Director of NCB, Sara and Rakul will come under scrutiny!

On Kangana's meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Parab said, "Why should the Governor meet only with Kangana?" He should also meet the poor people whose illegal slums or roadside construction is being regularly demolished. "He expressed surprise that the illegal construction of Kangana caused pain in the stomach of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Why is it happening

Parab said that if she crosses the limits and makes any stupid statement about Mumbai or Maharashtra, the party will not tolerate it. The minister said, "We are within our limits, they should also remain within our limits." If she says wrong about Mumbai, we will not be silent. If they feel that the city is like PoK, then they have to decide whether she still wants to live here or not. '

On Kangana’s attack on Shiv Sena and Chief Minister of Maharashtra after reaching Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, Parab said, “This is his only job left now”. Because of this, his love for the city is now clearly known to people. ‘

(Input: IANS)