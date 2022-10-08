The shocking accident suffered by the nephew of Michael Schumacher in a race in Germany

David was taken to a hospital but was not seriously injured.

David Schumacher got a scare this weekend Hockenheim during a DTM event in which he suffered, along with other drivers, a shocking crash that took him out of the race after just six laps. It is that the nephew of the mythical champion of formula 1 hit with Thomas Preining just after finishing a curve and both vehicles hit one of the retaining walls.

The images that traveled the world are chilling because in them you can see from different angles not only how these two runners were left off the track, but also what happened immediately after when the peloton that came from behind slowed down.

In that slam brake, Dennis Olsen lost control of his Porsche and hit a barrier. In that impact, his car was enveloped by a ball of fire that aroused the anguish of all those present. But, fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Schumacher, Preining y Olsen In any case, they were taken to a medical center for controls. As for the race, the red flag was waved and after a lap with the safety car ahead of the competitors, the action resumed.

Davidnephew of Michael Schumacher, is barely 20 years old, old enough to have made a name for himself in world motorsports, despite the fact that his uncle’s shadow will always cover him. Currently he is part of the championship of formula 3 from FIA in the team Charouz Racing System and of German Touring Car Masters (better known as DTM) where it is 22nd in the table.

