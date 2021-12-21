The shocking before and after face of a boxer who received 236 punches in a fight

Miriam Gutiérrez suffered the second defeat of her career (Getty Images)

This weekend the Spanish boxer Miriam Gutierrez suffered a painful defeat in his duel against the Puerto Rican Amanda serrano in one of the fights prior to the great fight between the youtuber Jake Paul and the former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. Shortly after the evening, both fighters shared a photograph together that shocked the fans.

Is that according to statistics, Gutiérrez received 236 hits, 37 only in the first round, which caused wounds all over his body and especially on his face. The 38-year-old European was left with her face unrecognizable due to the swelling she had hours after getting off the ring after the 10 rounds.

The before and after image of the Spanish boxer has gone viral this Monday and denotes the beating she suffered in the ring. The judges, by unanimous decision, declared Serrano the winner, who took the microphone and congratulated his opponent: “I want to thank my dance partner Miriam Gutiérrez. He did not come to bed. I don’t care who’s in front of me, I’m not coming to play! She is a tough fighter”.

The photo of Serrano and Gutiérrez after the big fight

In this sense, he continued: “I fought against the best Miriam Gutiérrez and I beat her. (For her) This is not a sad or bitter defeat, it is worthy, it was a war from the beginning to the end. It has been an honor. I wanted to be a complete fighter. The knockout, if it came, it came. But I just wanted to make sure I beat her. The strategy was simply to go out there and beat her, beat her every round and dominate her. Just boxing and showing that I am a versatile fighter ”.

Miriam Gutiérrez, who knew how to be the European champion, had not fought since November last year, when she fell to Irish Katie Taylor at Wembley Stadium, in her first professional loss, after having scored 13 consecutive victories. Now you will need a long time to rest and recover for the wounds on your face to heal.

The shocking before and after the face of Miriam Gutiérrez

For its part, Amanda serrano, 33 years old and champion in seven different categories, showed that it is still in force and is excited to face in 2022 Katie Taylor. His current record is 42 wins (30 by knockout), one loss and one draw.

