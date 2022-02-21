The shocking blow to an Argentine player in French rugby that left him knocked out and sent him to the hospital: “They already turned on the TV”

The violent blow that left Argentine Chocobares KO in French rugby

Hearts stopped during the duel they held Toulouse of the Argentines Santiago Chocobares and Juan Cruz Mallia against him Pau by the date 18 of France Top 14. An action 10 minutes into the second half ended with Knockout Chocobars and lying on the ground for several minutes until it He was removed on a stretcher to be immediately transferred to a medical clinic..

The Argentine player The 22-year-old received a brutal butt from the Fijian center Jale Vatubua: He hit a header in search of the ball that sent the former Duendes to the grass. The attention of the specialists was immediate and the concern grew as the Toulouse man did not get up. Finally, They chose to remove him from the field to send him to the Pau Hospital and submit him to brain and spinal studies. that in the first instance would have yielded positive results, according to the chain ESPN.

“They already turned on the TV. Thank you all for the messages”, wrote the athlete himself on his social networks after sharing a photo from the clinic to convey calm to all his fans and family. The man who wore the Jaguares shirt in the past and is currently part of Los Pumas he was around six minutes in the field being treated until they finally took him out to the ambulance. When he was leaving raised his hand from the stretcher to convey calm to his colleagues. Ignacio Calles, who entered the visit during the second half, and Mallia – starter in the visit – were closely following the evolution of Chocobares on the field of play as soon as this violent event occurred.

Chocobares posting from the clinic

Vatubua was expelled after that action in a match that ended with Pau winning 27-22. Toulouse is in fifth place with 44 points in the table led by Bordeaux Begles and has Pau in ninth place with 37 units.

This match occupied a lot of space in the French media and the newspaper LeFigaro He showed his discomfort at the violent scenes that were seen, taking into account that Tumua Manu was also expelled from the premises for an assault: “Two red cards… and fights. Beyond the spectacle that this match offered us in its content, this meeting was also the scene of scenes that we do not like to see in the Top 14. Gross fouls and stretcher outs, very nervous players and a referee who often has to call the players to calm down”.

