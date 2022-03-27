The shocking fall of a skier in Switzerland: he lost consciousness and was taken by helicopter to the hospital

Aymar Navarro suffers an accident



the spanish skier Aymar Navarro was the protagonist of a shocking accident while competing in the finals of the Freeride World Tour, after losing his balance and falling several meters after his third jump. Fear took over the scene due to the images captured by the official broadcast.

The hearts of the spectators stopped for a few minutes when they saw how the 32-year-old athlete fell into the void and repeatedly hit the rocks of the Bec de Rosses mountain (Verbier, Switzerland).

Once his body lay motionless on the snow, a helicopter quickly came to his rescue and the competition was stopped for more than 20 minutes. Fortunately, the organization assured that he is already out of danger.

Navarro had to be rescued and transferred to the hospital by helicopter (Efe)

“On March 26, 2022, the Spanish freeride skier Aymar Navarro was the victim of an accident during the FWT stage which took place at the Bec des Rosses in Verbier, Switzerland”, the Freeride World Tour announced through a statement on its official pages.

“Aymar’s vital prognosis is not compromised. He complains of a shoulder and we suspect a possible head injury. Aymar is being transported to the hospital to undergo more medical tests, ”said the organization on the state of health of the Spaniard.

Hours later, his own Navarro spoke on his Instagram account to bring peace of mind to the fans: “Tough day yesterday. A strong fall in the final of the World Tour Xtreme championship in Verbier. After hitting a triple high on the mountain at the landing of the last jump, I lost control of the ski and I went rolling until I hit some rocks where I lost consciousness during a minute”.

Navarró hit a rock in the fall (Efe)

“Thanks to the quick action, assistance and professionalism of the rescue team and all the facilities that the organization has subsequently provided me with, I am already resting at the hotel,” said the skier along with an image in which he could see with the right part of the face and the shoulder affected by the blows.

“Now it’s time to relax and recover as soon as possible. I have: Shoulder fracture in two places, fracture of the metacarpals of the right hand and different traumas in different parts of the body…. That said, nothing that can’t be cured with a little time and patience”, concluded Aymar.

