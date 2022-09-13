The shocking final video of a young woman and the serial killer and rapist who fell due to a surprising carelessness

Israel Keyes confessed to murdering Samantha Koening. Forensic psychologists said he was “addicted to crime” (Grosby)

The scene of the security cameras shakes. By Samantha Cohen, just 18 years old, is about to close the kiosk where he works in Anchorage, Alaska. She is calm and she prepares a coffee when she feels that the door of the premises opens. A man enters and goes straight to her. He points a gun at her. The young woman puts her hands up, thinks it’s an assault, and comes out from behind the counter. It was the last time they saw her alive..

Those recorded images become the only clues, but they lead nowhere. While the entire city police are looking for her, the kidnapper takes her to an abandoned house. in that shed He brutally rapes her, kills her and dismembers her. To dispose of the body, he dumps the remains in the lonely Lake Matanuska, sheltered by the distance between Alaska and the big cities of the vast North American territory. The man feels pleasure: It is one more murder in his long raid of blood and death.

He never imagined that an oversight would end his years of impunity. He had taken great care: he was a meticulous serial killer who left nothing to chance. But Samantha’s murder became his inescapable mousetrap.

Samantha Koeing was 18 years old and ran a kiosk in Alaska

Israel Keyes, had been born in Richmond on January 7, 1978, into a Mormon family. But who was she really? He was educated at his house: his parents, white extremists, despised the official educational system. They did not want anything to contaminate the mind of their dear child.

Moved to Washington, they became friends with the family of Chevy Kehoea white supremacist who years later was sentenced to death for three murders: ideology and violence were Israel’s essential fueland started it up at full speed.

When he left the militia, Israel committed all kinds of scams, thefts and robberies in establishments, as well as bank robberies, but he always got away with it: the Police could not catch him (FBI)

At the same time, he spent two years as a soldier at Fort Lewis, Fort Capote, and Egypt, retiring with five awards and as many decorations.

His peers described him as quiet and reservedbut they declared that on weekends, alone, he drank whole bottles of Wild Turkey bourbon, and that he was a fan of an undesirable group Los Payasos Dementes, a name that requires no explanation.

Samantha Koenig, 18, while making coffee in Anchorage, Alaska. The record left by the security cameras before her disappearance (AP)

When he left the militia, Israel committed all kinds of scams, thefts and robberies in establishments, as well as bank robberies, but he always got away with it: the police could not catch him. He even later confessed that he raped a girl, but nothing was ever proven.

A change of life came in 2007. Israel Keyes went to live in Alaska. Determined, he opened a construction company, worked as a cabinetmaker and found in the works that he was awarded as a contractor a great excuse to travel around the country. He had already started his monstrous crimes, but he never left any clues. And his visits to different cities became a great alibi. Nobody was going to suspect him.

Israel Keyes Killed 18-Year-Old Girl After Stealing Her From A Kiosk In Anchorage, Alaska

Arriving in a city choose a victim at random. Neither had a connection to the other. How could these crimes be related? It was impossible: there was no cell phone and he didn’t know the unfortunates that he selected for his massacres. Furthermore, Israel was meticulous to the extreme. He planned each murder in detail. Nothing was left to chance.

Once his victim was chosen -generally in remote places and thousands of kilometers away from each other- he prepared and hid in a flawless kill kit -and inside a bucket- weapons, silencers, plastic bags, wide adhesive tape, and cut the telephone cables of the house of their prey.

The place where he buried Samantha (AP)

In 2011, when he arrived in Chicago, he was already wearing a sketch of the crime he had planned. He went to a rental car agency, drove 1,000 miles, and picked out a beautiful house in a secluded and beautiful part of Vermont. Bill y Lorena Currier They did not suspect the horror that was to come when they noticed that the telephone line was not working. Just a few minutes later, Israel Keyes had handcuffed them. Blinded by pleasure, he took the married couple to an abandoned house, raped the woman and strangled her; then he shot Bill and disposed of the bodies.

It went on like this for months: planning trips, choosing victims, raping, dismembering, hiding the bodies. The police could not link any crime or think that a single person was the author of them. They were puzzled.

Bill and Lorena Currier murdered in Vermont (Facebook)

But something happened in 2012 when he walked into that kiosk and took Samantha. Perhaps he was already too confident. He maybe he thought they were never going to catch him because his plan was perfect. But for the first time he did not take care of himself in front of the security cameras, he killed near the place where he lived and, what finally brought him down, he made an impossible mistake: He took money from his victim’s credit card.

Two months later he fell into a parking lot in Lufkin, Texas. for using that card that the police tracked from New Mexico and Arizona. And he sang everything.

Arrested on suspicion of murder, He ended up confessing that he killed four people in Washington and one in New York.where he had twenty acres and a cabin, possibly the headquarters for his painstaking preparations to kill.

James and Samantha Koenig, along with their Shirley: the parents of the young woman killed during a vigil for her daughter when they still had hope that she would turn up alive (Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News/MCT/Sipa USA/GROSBY)

Murderer, rapist, arsonist, thief and bank robber since ’96when he attacked a teenage girl in Oregon, he was, according to the veteran investigators who questioned him, “a liar, brazen and capable of negotiating his crimes” – he promised a full confession – in exchange for a reduction in his death sentence.

“Everything seemed to rain on him. He shrugged his shoulders, laughed out loud, and approached interrogations like a circus performance.”one of the men in blue recalled.

Although they are attributed over 15 cold-blooded murders –several bodies were found–, his last victim was the bond of his fall

The “kill kit” Keyes carried on his travels (FBI)

One of the forensic psychologists who worked on the case described the criminal as “some kind of addicted to murdersomeone who hunted his victims in remote places: trails, campgrounds, small towns, parks.

His last move was to confess to the crime of the Currier couple in exchange for reducing his brutal string of blood, but it didn’t work.

The killer when he confessed his crimes. Then he killed himself in his cell

While in court for the murder of Sanamtha Koenig, Israel Keyes he cut his wrists and hanged himself in his cell on December 2, 2012.

The only thing left in prison, in the blood of his veins, was a strange and crude poem: Ode to Murder. That would never figure in the history of literature.

