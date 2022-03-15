The shocking images of a Ukrainian stadium destroyed by Russian bombing: “The aftermath was terrible”

Ukrainian stadium destroyed by bombs

Tension, tragedy and fear reign in Ukraine. The images of the Russian bombings flooded social networks, sowing sadness and pain in the world. Hospitals, containment centers and entire military bases were reduced to rubble, as were a football stadium located in the north of the country.

“Once again, the invaders of Moscow fired on the city’s most dangerous military infrastructure: our club’s stadiumhe reported with a certain irony through a publication on his official account of Instagram the team of the first division of Ukrainian football, the FC Desna.

“The photos show the consequences of the night bombing”they added in the description of some painful postcards that reflected the total destruction of their venue, which hosted the last game on December 5 in a duel that ended 3-3 against the Mariupol Premier League of Ukraine.

The aftermath of the Russian bombing of the Ukrainian stadium (desnafc)

The main doors, the stands, the locker rooms. Everything was reduced to rubble and ashes after the Russian attack in early March. The playing field, far from having the characteristic green color, took on a brownish tone as a result of the impact of the missiles, it was even possible to see a large well caused by one of them.

The club, which also uses Ukraine women’s national team as the main headquarters, today it presents a bleak landscape. “How many more destructions as a result of bombing have to occur to close the sky?” they asked themselves from the entity in another post on the social network.

FC Desna suffered from the Russian bombardment (desnafc)

“Icy Russian troops are bloodless, they bombard stadiums, hospitals, houses. Close the sky, everything else we will do ourselves!” they added. “We will rebuild all of this, and we will only get stronger. Together to victory! The Ukrainian people are a united front, this is our Land!” they concluded.

The stadium hosted the matches of the Ukrainian women’s national team (desnafc)

“This is how the stadium in Chernihiv turned out. Stand firm, friends.” was the message of support that Shakthar Donetsk sent to the entity with which it shares the championship, through its official Twitter account Twitter. Until before the suspension of the tournament, Desna was in seventh position with 25 points, 22 behind the leader Shakthar.

The institution is located in the city of Chernihiva municipality that has almost 300 thousand inhabitants and it is only 80 kilometers from the border with Belarus. In turn, the stadium has a capacity for 14 thousand spectators and was ready to host the national women’s team on April 23, 2023, the date on which the match against Hungary corresponding to the qualifying phase for the World Cup was to be played.

This is how the FC Desna stadium was left after the Russian bombardment (desnafc)

FC Desna published the images on their social networks (desnafc)

KEEP READING

The captain of the Russian soccer team asked the coach not to be quoted because he has Ukrainian relatives

The devastating image of one of the greatest promises of Ukrainian football locked in a bunker and with his pregnant wife

The uncontrollable crying of the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the middle of the game that surprised everyone in Indian Wells