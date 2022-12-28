The shocking images of Niagara Falls semi-frozen by the cold wave in the United States and Canada

Frozen Niagara Falls

Subzero storms that impact on USA y Canada they are offering dramatic images. The wave of polar cold generates deaths and chaos in several cities, especially in the state of NY. The falls of the Niagara They have become an example of how the climate transformed the landscape. In the last few hours, this tourist spot on the border of both countries has become a partially frozen winter wonderland.

The scene was captured in a series of stunning photographs showing the freezing fog and ice sheets that cover parts of the iconic tourist destination of hundreds of thousands of people each year located on the border between the state of NY y Ontarioin Canada. Now, the incredible aerial images allow you to enjoy a unique landscape, with large parts of the river that bears the same name, completely frozen.

Images from the sky captured the aftermath of the catastrophic storm, which struck about 40 kilometers south of the falls. Mountains of ice formed near the shore, and the vast expanse was covered in a thick layer of white snow.

Niagara Falls was partially frozen by the cold wave that crosses Canada and the United States (Reuters)

A striking aerial image of Niagara Falls, on the border of the states of New York in the United States and Ontario in Canada (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A rainbow crosses Niagara Falls amid the polar cold snap hitting the United States and Canada (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Niagara Falls practically frozen over (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dozens of people died in Canada and the United States from the wave of polar cold and storm Elliot (Reuters)

An image that reflects the inclement weather in the northern United States, especially in the state of New York (Reuters)

the drama continues

The death toll in NY by winter storm elliot that has affected USA in recent days increased to 31, according to Marc Poloncarzchief political officer of the erie countythe most affected in this state.

According to a tweet from Poloncarz17 people were found on the street, 7 died from the lack of heatingthree were found in a vehicle, another three died from heart problems and one because he medical emergency service could not arrive on time.

“Very sadly, the medical examiner has confirmed another 3 deaths. The total is now 31 ″, said Poloncarz, who this Tuesday offered a press conference in which he reported that the military police and the state work together to keep people away from the snow covered roads in Buffalothe hardest-hit city in the county, where the highest number of fatalities were recorded, with 27 deaths.

This number in Buffalo could increase as cleanup efforts continue.

According to the county manager, some people are violating the driving ban in Buffalo.

The number of deaths already exceeds those that occurred during another storm in 1977which took the life of 29 personasaccording to local media.

Poloncarz further indicated that more than 7,000 workers continue their efforts torestore energy in the homes of Erie affected by blackouts caused by Elliotwhich left behind more than 50 muertos in the country during the Christmas holidays, the majority in NY.