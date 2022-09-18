The shocking images of the 6.8 earthquake that shook Taiwan

The damage caused by the passage of the earthquake in Taiwan was more than anything structural

The 6.8 quake was the strongest of dozens of tremors recorded on the island’s southeast coast since Saturday morning, when a 6.4 quake hit the same area. No serious injuries were reported at first.

Rescuers evacuating one of the injured they found inside a collapsed building.

A roof on a platform at Dongli station, in the town of Fuli, located between Yuli and the epicenter of the earthquake, hit a train and left three of the cars tilted, according to the agency, which cited the railway operator.

Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Bureau of Meteorology put at the town of Chishang, at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

So far no fatalities have been reported.

In this photo provided by the Hualien city government, a trapped victim is carried on a stretcher as firefighters find and rescue her from a collapsed building. (Hualien City Government via AP)



The earthquake has been preceded by a series of tremors during the last hours, including one of 5.9 during the day on Saturday. Also, they have recorded about ten aftershocksincluding one of magnitude 5.4 on the open Richter scale.

Image of one of the buildings that collapsed in the earthquake. (Hualien County Fire Department via AP)

Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed in Yuli, Hualien County. Taiwan Earthquake 0918 Central Emergency Operations Center/Handout via REUTERS

Tsai has called on the population to be alert to the danger of seismic activity, after the damage suffered by infrastructure and buildings in Hualien and Taitung, including the collapse of two bridges in Hualien, as reported by the Taiwanese news agency CNA. .

Videos of the earthquake that shook Taiwan

This handout photo taken and released on September 18, 2022 by the Taiwan Railways Administration shows a damaged train platform after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake, at Dongli Station in Hualien. (Photo by Handout/Taiwan Railway Administration/AFP)

The Hualien County Disaster Response Center has said it has rescued three people after a bridge collapse, while firefighters have rescued another four people from a collapsed building. Some 400 tourists are being evacuated from Chike Mountain after power lines fell due to several landslides.

Also, more than 7,000 households in Hualien have lost power due to the earthquake, while other cities, including Taipei, have suffered power cuts. On the other hand, the train has derailed in Hualien due to the earthquake, with no information on victims.

A bridge split in the middle after the earthquake. The series of quakes and aftershocks caused minor structural damage and derailed a train, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities. (Earthquake/earthquake) EFE/EPA/HAULIEN COUNTY GOVERNMENT BROCHURE

This photo provided by Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows the damaged pavement outside the church. (The Presbyterian Church of Mount Carmel Church via AP)



(with information from AP and EP)

