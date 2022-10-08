The shocking images of the explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

Ukraine celebrated the damage to a part of the Crimean bridge due to a fuel tank fire this morning, but without clarifying at any time an alleged responsibility, according to statements collected by the Ukrainian news agency UKrinform.

The Ukrainian air force reported on its Telegram account of the destruction of the bridge: “This morning on the Crimean bridge. The fuel tanks are on fire. Part of the road was also destroyed! Everything will be Ukraine!”, says the message from the Ukrainian air force, which is accompanied by images of the destroyed bridge.

Mijailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky, stated: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled”.

The explosion of a truck on the Crimean bridge caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of a train that was moving in the direction of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula and left the infrastructure partially damaged, according to the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) on Saturday.

Fire in Kerch Strait

The NAC stressed that the circumstances of the explosion are being clarified.

According to Tass, “there was a partial collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge“, said. The arch over the navigable part was not damaged.

According to the news agency UKrinformwhich cites the channel Crimean Wind Telegramtraffic on the Crimean bridge has completely stopped, and huge queues have formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

On September 7, the Ukrainian military high command admitted for the first time to having attacked several military targets on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, in one of which it would have destroyed ten Russian combat aircraft.

For the Kremlin, an attack on the Crimean bridge would be a red line that would not allow to go unansweredas they have repeated on several occasions from the Presidency and the Ministry of Defense.

In May 2018, Putin inaugurated the automobile section of the Crimean bridge over the Kerch Strait, the longest in Europe at 19 kilometers, in order to break the isolation of the peninsula.

A view shows a fire on the Kerch Bridge at dawn in the Kerch Strait, Crimea (REUTERS/Stringer)

For its part, the Union of Insurers of Russia today estimated the damage caused to the Crimean bridge by an explosion at between 200 and 500 million rubles (3.2 million and 8.1 million dollars), according to the agency RIA Novosti.

“The Russian Union of Insurers estimates the damage from the emergency at the Crimean bridge at between 200 and 500 million rubles,” he said.

This organization does not currently have information on current insurance contracts for the infrastructure, which cost some 3.5 billion dollars at the time and was built by the company of businessman Arkadi Rottenberg, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Investigation Committee indicated, as the National Anti-Terrorist Agency (NAC) had already done, that, according to preliminary information, this morning on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge on the side of the Taman peninsula a truck exploded, which caused the fire of seven fuel tanks on a train headed for the Crimean peninsula. As a result, two sections of cars partially collapsed.

(With information from EFE)

