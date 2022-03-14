The shocking injury suffered by a former wrestling champion: he broke his neck and the video went viral

Big E’s broken neck in a WWE match that was attended to by paramedics

The drama invaded SmackDown, the WWE professional wrestling championship, the firm that organizes entertainment events in the United States. It was when the former champion Big Ehad a spectacular fall that resulted in the break your neck and within everything he got it cheap beyond the fact that he will have to spend several days hospitalized and that he will not be able to fight for a while. The video of her beating is shocking and went viral.

The fact was this Friday in the Legacy Arena BJCCin Birmingham, Alabama, during the broadcast of the program WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the match between Big E and Kofi Kingston’s The New Day team against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. After a heads up between Big E and Holland, he applied a German suplex to Big E, although with him he had some failures to do it correctly and his opponent fell incorrectly. The former champion was on the ground and turned on the alarms.

Kofi Kingston was left alone in the ring against both rivals since Big E could not continue and had to be removed on a stretcher by the WWE company’s medical staff, he received applause from the entire public present. Of course, it was a defeat for his team in the tag team match between the former champions.

The fight ended badly for Big E (WWE credit)

After undergoing medical tests, the fighter made a video that he uploaded to his social networks in which he is seen with a neck brace, commented on how he was doing and conveyed peace of mind to his followers.

The former WWE champion explained that he can move his fingers, that he is fine after being treated, but that unfortunately he broke his neck, so he will be out for a while.

“I can’t thank all the people enough for their concern, it’s very heartwarming. I can move all my fingers, can you see that? It’s good, it’s always a good thing. Unfortunately I was told that my neck is broken. Thanks again, don’t worry, I’ll be fine,” she said. As reported by Big E himself, no spinal cord injury And, luckily, you will not have to undergo surgery in that delicate area.

This is how Big E was shown on his social networks (@wwebige)

It should be remembered that Big E in 2019 had suffered a meniscus injury that prevented him from being on television and in the ring for several weeks, although that time the blow was to his head.

Big E is 36 years old and within his achievements, he is once World Champion, once WWE Champion, two reigns as Intercontinental Champion, two reigns as Raw Tag Team Champion (WWE) and five reigns also stand out. as SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

For cases like that of Big E, it is that the WWE, in each of its broadcasts, publishes an announcement in its programs where it warns “do not try this at home”. Professional wrestling is a massive art form, where painful maneuvers look real, but are designed, although in this case the former champion got the worst of it.

KEEP READING

“They robbed me”: the fury of the Argentine boxer Yesica Tuti Bopp at losing her world title after 13 years of reign

At 42 years old, the Argentine Guido Ninja Cannetti returned to victory in the UFC with a shocking knockout