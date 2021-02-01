The shocking knockout that shocked the mixed martial arts world

Impressive knockout in MMA

Singaporean MMA Company One Championship carried out its second event of 2021 with a series of six impressive fights, of which none ended by decision of the judges. There were five knockouts and one submission that took place in “Unbreakable 2” that took place at the Singapore Stadium.

Among the KOs that the evening left, the most impressive was that of Beybulat Isaev on Mihajlo Kecojevic in the light heavyweight category, during the preliminaries of the main card between Mauro Cerilli and Abdulbasir Vagabov, who was also defined by knockout of the Italian.

Nevertheless, the Russian’s coup de grace over the Serbian traveled the world through social networks as a result of the aggressiveness with which that cross right in the face of his rival, with which he managed to remove the mouth guard while he fell unconscious.

The Russian celebrated his first victory within the company

The WMC Muay Thai world champion showed up in the cage with a record of 19-5 overall, but 0-1 within One Championship. So far he had fought a single fight in the company with a negative balance against Anderson Silva in 2019.

That is why this victory was worth double for him, since could get his first win and with an impressive knockout with one minute and 38 seconds remaining in the first round.

In the images it was possible to see an even fight during the first seconds, where both hit each other in the middle and upper part of the body. However, it was one with a four-hit combination that finished off her rival. ANDThe Russian used a left-right to the stomach to destabilize it and subsequently From cross to the face, the last being the fulminant.

The Serbian fell collapsed on the canvas after suffering the hard right cross

The Serbian fell collapsed on the canvas upon receiving the second hook and it was even possible to see how the mouthpiece was detached from his mouth. After a few seconds, the medical staff managed to revive Kecojevic, who was able to leave the octagon on their own.

“First of all, I want to thank my team, who help and support! Also, everyone involved in this victory! Thank you for your congratulations! Well, I thank you! ”, The Russian wrote on his Instagram account at the end of his presentation.

