The shocking KO of Muhammad Ali’s grandson in the first round: combination of blows and delirium in Las Vegas

Nico Ali Walsh little by little he is writing his history in boxing. The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali once again had an outstanding performance with a shocking knockout in the first round. His “victim” was Alejandro Ibarra at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

At just 21 years old, one of the world’s top boxing promises was dispatched with an impressive KO after a combination of left and right, which closed with a hook on his opponent who was left prone. Quickly, Judge Russell Mora observed Ibarra and decreed the victory to take his professional record to 5-0, four on the fast track.

“It is a testament to all the work I have done. Things like this happen when you put on that job.”stated Nico Ali Walsh after the fight that was on the billboard whose main match was the one between Óscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson, who ended up unifying the WBC and WBO super featherweight world titles.

“I’m bringing my grandfather back to life,” Nico Ali Walsh recognized when referring to one of the boxing legends, Muhammad Ali. And precisely, that song “Ali! Ali!” He was the one who gave the great welcome to the young boxer born in Chicago and who currently resides in Las Vegas.

The young Ali began his path as a professional boxer in August 2021, with another great victory by KO over the American Jordan Weeks in Tulsa, United States. Also on the fast track, he then beat James Westley II in Atlanta and Jeremiah Yeager, again in Tulsa. The only win by points was against Reyes Sánchez, at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York.

