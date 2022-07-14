The shocking moment in which a gigantic avalanche catches a hiker by surprise

It happened in Kyrgyzstan and the British captured everything with his cell phone



this week english Harry Shimmin took advantage of his trip to Asia to visit the mountains Tian Shan in Kyrgyzstan. Along with a group of eight Britons and an American, they hired a guide to tour the place through a trekking excursion that lasts several days, but is not classified as dangerous. However, the young man was on the verge of death.

Is that once they had reached the highest possible point, the group divided to rest and take pictures of the place. Placing himself on a high rocky area, he heard a loud rumble from the ice breaking off the snowy peak several meters above. Immediately, he began filming towards the location and was surprised to find an avalanche.

“I had already been there for a few minutes, so I knew there was a place to shelter right next to me. I was on the edge of a cliff (that’s why I don’t move). Yes, I waited until the last second to move, and yes, I know it would have been safer to move to the shelter right away. I am well aware that I took a great risk. I felt like I was in control, but despite everything, when the snow started to fall and it got dark… I had a hard time breathing, I was covering it up and I thought I might die.go”, he wrote on his Instagram account in which he published the video that quickly exceeded one million views.

The before and after of the place

It is that in the filming it is seen how the ice and snow descend at full speed and in just seconds it reaches its position until it is completely covered. Shimmin took cover behind a rock and when everything seems to go dark he paused the recording.

“Behind the rock it was like being inside a snowstorm. Once it was over, the adrenaline rush hit me hard. It was only covered by a light layer of snow, without a scratch. When I rejoined the group I could see that everyone was safe, although one had badly cut his knee (he rode one of the horses to the nearest medical center). Another had fallen from a horse and had minor bruises,” he recounted.

The group was saved from death by chance, because if they had not taken that break to rest and enjoy the place, they could have been caught by the avalanche with no options to protect themselves. “Only later did we realize how lucky we were. yesIf we had walked 5 more minutes, we would all have died. The trail we were supposed to take went right by the path of the avalanche. We traversed it afterward, walking between huge boulders of ice and rocks that had been thrown much farther than we could have run, even if we acted immediately.”

