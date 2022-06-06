The shocking numbers of Rafael Nadal, after winning Roland Garros: 22 Grand Slams and 500 million dollars in earnings

Rafael Nadal conquered Roland Garros for the fourteenth time in his career (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal continues to make history in the world of sport after conquering Paris again with a landslide victory over Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of Roland Garros.

An emotional triumph for various reasons including his age, 36 years, and the series of injuries that have him in bad shape and that increasingly affect his physical condition. Despite this, the Spaniard continues to maintain an extraordinary sporting level, as well as increasing the zeros in your bank account.

According to the numbers published by the prestigious American magazine Forbesspecializing in the world of business and finance, the manacorí accumulates 500 million dollars in profits during his career (tax and agent fee free), generated both on and off the pitch.

a number that places him above Novak Djokovicwho generated close to USD 470 million, but far from Your MajestyRoger Federer, who managed to build a sports empire with an economic revenue of more than a billion dollars in his more than 20 years.

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud and was crowned in Paris (AFP)

The medium in question was responsible for breaking down these numbers after the triumph of Rafa on Ruud, which gave him his fourteenth title in Paris and made him the most successful tennis player in the history of the Grand Slam with 22 wins.

The 2 hours and 18 minutes it took him to win the Roland Garros final turned into $2.4 million, amount he pocketed in cash prizes for winning the final. The Norwegian, meanwhile, received USD 1.2 million.

This figure, in turn, integrates the $130.7 million who won so far in what corresponds only to what was done on the field. added to the rest, So far this year, the Spaniard managed to win four titles (Roland Garros, Australian Open, Melbourne ATP 250 and Acapulco ATP 500).

It is worth mentioning that these 130.7 million dollars they put him ahead of Federerwho reaped USD 130.6 million, but behind Djokovic, who maintains the best mark in history with 156.5 million dollars in pockets.

Nadal accumulates 500 million dollars in earnings (Reuters)

Forbes also estimated that Nadal adds 23 million annual earnings corresponding to what it generates off the field with its sponsors, appearances and licenses. An income that made him ehe fifth highest paid tennis player of 2021far from the Swiss that generated $90 million in the last 12 months being the tennis player with the highest income for 16 consecutive years.

KEEP READING

Rafael Nadal revealed that he played infiltrated Roland Garros and made a decision: “I can’t continue competing with my foot asleep”

The striking story shared by Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal, the legends who conquered Roland Garros

Gabriela Sabatini could not hold back her tears after playing the legends final at Roland Garros: “Every moment was special”