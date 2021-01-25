The shocking offer that Cristiano Ronaldo rejected to promote Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo was the figure of Juventus in the Italian Super Cup (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Without a doubt, the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo transcends the world of sports and he is one of the most influential people. The main brands on the planet are fighting to hire him and he is one of the athletes with the most followers: 90.5 million on Twitter, 124 million on Facebook and 256 million on Instagram.

Faced with this situation, as reported The Telegraph, the Portuguese was one of those chosen by the government of Saudi Arabia to be the promotional face within a tourist campaign designed by the Middle Eastern country.

In this offer, which the Juventus footballer rejected, he had to undertake to be the promotional image of a campaign to promote the country as a holiday attraction and, in return, the Portuguese would receive the significant sum of 6 million euros per year.

The British newspaper reports that the intention of Saudi Arabia is to launch this campaign in February, placing different advertisements on the main television networks (including paid sports media in England) under the slogan “Welcome to Arabia.”

This Arab country seeks to gain ground within the tourist plane while it is in the center of the scene for the violation of human rights and for its role in the war in Yemen. This would have been one of the reasons why CR7 he preferred to stay out of it.

Within the offer, the former footballer of Manchester United of England, Real Madrid of Spain and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal had to commit to travel frequently to Saudi Arabia and that the government can use his image in different advertisements.

It is worth noting that in recent times, Saudi Arabia has resorted to sports to try to establish itself as a tourist place and run the axis of attention. For example, in 2018 (in the city of Jeddah) and in 2019 (in Riyadh) it hosted the final of the Italian Super Cup. In both editions there was the particularity that the Bug said present with the shirt of the Old lady. Something similar happened in the 2020 Spanish Super Cup – due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last edition was held in Seville. In that tournament, which had Real Madrid as the winner, Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Valencia also participated.

At the end of the year, at the Jeddah Street Circuit, it will also have one of the last days of the Formula 1 calendar.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Controversy grows with Cristiano Ronaldo: the new evidence that would prove that he has not yet become the top scorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and was closer than ever to Lionel Messi in the historic title race

With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus won the Italian Super Cup against Napoli