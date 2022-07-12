The shocking offer that Facundo Campazzo received to leave the NBA and return to Real Madrid

Facundo Campazzo played for Real Madrid until the middle of 2020 (EFE/Toms Kalnins/File)



In Spain they say that Facundo Campazzo could return to Real Madrid, who made an impressive offer to recover the point guard who is looking for a place in the NBA, after two seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Now the ball is in the possession of the 31-year-old Cordovan, who must decide between the American league or return to the merengue team, which is looking for an elite figure like the one on the perimeter to be able to get another Euroleague.

Depending on the site Mate al Arothe White House offered just over $2.8 million per season on a three-year contract. In addition, he forgives the amount of 1.3 million dollars that the player has pending payment regarding his exit clause (which was USD 6 million when he opted to continue his path in the NBA).

The proposal is in the hands of Facu. His representative David Carro Funesstated to 3×3 Radio that “Facu is an NBA player, there are interested teams, it is being talked about because there are different types of contracts, figures, roles. We are in a moment of hiatus because everything is blocked by the transfer of Kevin Durant, which has many teams waiting and will surely influence the rest of the competition. Soon we will have the options to show Facu and he will decide.”

Facu played two seasons at the Denver Nuggets (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The new coach of Real Madrid, Jesus Matthew Diezis rearming the equipment and, with the output of Williams-Goss, one of those vacant positions is the base and that is why the white team made an impressive proposal to try to have Campazzo among their ranks again.

After his years at Peñarol de Mar del Plate, Facu arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 and in Spain he also played for UCAM Murcia (2015 to 2017). During his time at the capital club he won eleven titles. Facu’s last competition was with the Argentine team in the World Cup Qualifiers for the tournament that will take place in 2023 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The brand new Argentine coach, Nestor Che” Garciaput him as team captain.

His performance on these teams and on the Argentine national team led him to have an opportunity in the NBA, where he arrived at the Denver Nuggets in mid-2020. After a good season, in the second he did not have the expected continuity and that is why he lost his place in that franchise. The second stage of FC7 (5.1 points, 36% from the field, 30% triples, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover and 18 minutes) contrasted with the first (6.1, 38%, 35%, 3.6, 2.1, 1.2, 1.1 and 22m).

The white team had a great 2021/2022 season in which they won the Endesa League, and reached the Euroleague and Copa del Rey finals, but lost both to Anadolu Efes and Barça. Having the services of Campazzo once again seduces the Madrid cast due to the conditions of the Argentine and because he is a player who has already shone in the team that would receive him with open arms. For now, he has already made a millionaire offer.

KEEP READING

What about the Argentines in the NBA? The magnifying glass in the situations of Campazzo, Bolmaro and Vildoza

Campazzo’s spectacular assistance that surprised an NBA star: “This man is really on another level”

Campazzo made his debut as captain and shone in Argentina’s tight win against Venezuela for the World Cup Qualifiers