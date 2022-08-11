The shocking photo of his legs that a world football figure uploaded during a training session

Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Milan’s celebrations in Serie A. Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

With the prettiest legs, the prettiest legs I’ve ever seen…

the hit Fine Task of Patricio Rey and his Ricotta Rounds could accompany the image you posted Zlatan Ibrahimovic on your official account Instagram. It is that the experienced Swedish striker showed his legs after a training session and the photo generated a great impact on his followers.

The Scandinavian star is finalizing the details of his preparation for a new season with the Milanwith which he will seek to defend the title of Scudetto with the Rossoneri.

The legendary Swedish striker will continue to face a new challenge his 41 years, after renew your contract with the entity from northern Italy that will seek to fight for the most coveted trophy in Europe: the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic much of the campaign was lost in which the Milan was consecrated Serie A champion due to injury. And he will not return to the courts until late 2022a couple of months after fulfilling the 41 years old, after knee surgery.

The photo that the striker uploaded to his social networks

The Milan announced in the last few hours in a brief statement in which he reported that Ibrahimovic renewed his link with the club until June 30, 2023 and that “will continue to wear number 11 on his shirt”. At the end of May, shortly after celebrating the conquest of the Serie A title with the RossoneriSwedish He had surgery on his left knee to repair damage caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury..

During the past season, the Scandinavian legend played 27 games and scored eight goals with three assists among all competitions. “In life you should always aspire to more”, Said the striker after sealing another year of his career with his signature. “A conformist sits on the couch and relaxes, but I don’t want to do that. I want to stand and walk on fire. So I feel alive,” she added.

Ibrahimović revolutionized the Milan since he joined at the end of 2019shortly after the team was thrashed 5-0 by Atalanta. He was key in leading the team to the top of Serie A, putting an end to a decade-long drought without conquering the Scudetto.

Though hampered by injuries, Zlatan remained a role model for a very young squad that unexpectedly pulled off the feat. It was his second stage with the club, since he was also part of the Milan the last time champions were crowned, in 2011. Throughout a long and illustrious career, Ibrahimovic has won league titles with Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain y Manchester United. The only thing missing is a Champions League. And he’s getting ready to go in search of the Big-eared.

