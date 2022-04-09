The shocking physical change of former Real Madrid footballer Wesley Sneijder that went viral

Wesley Sneijder spent two seasons at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

This Friday a photograph showing the former footballer went viral Wesley Sneijder playing in a charity game that he himself organized in Utrecht, his hometown, to raise funds that will go to Ukraine, in the framework of the invasion of Russia. The image shows the 37-year-old Dutchman with a very different physique than he had in his time as a professional.

Sneijder, who debuted at the Ajax in the 2002/03 season he stood out in the Dutch team and in 2007 he was signed by the real Madrid. With his mid-range punch and set pieces as his main virtue, the attacking midfielder could not adapt to the white box but he did manage to do so in the Inter of Milanwhere he settled in 2009. With the Italian team he conquered the Champions League 2010 under the command of Jose Mourinho and being one of the figures of that team in which they also shone Samuel Eto’o, Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso, Lúcio and Diego Militoauthor of the two goals in the final with the Bayern Munichamong others.

The Dutchman’s career continued successfully in the Galatasaray from Turkey and with his country’s team he reached the semi-finals of the World Cup 2014, instance in which he lost on penalties to the Argentina and precisely his shot was one of those saved by the goalkeeper Sergio Romero. Then, he had a forgettable stint with Nice in France and finally retired in 2019 when he was defending the colors of the Al-Gharafa de Qatar.

The before and after of Wesley Sneijder

The photograph of this Friday in which he is seen participating in the friendly match shows him with a notorious overweight in relation to his stage as a professional. It is evident that after hanging up his boots he has reduced the hours of gym and training and has neglected his diet.

On social networks, millions of users have been surprised to see him like this when barely three years have passed since his last professional match, but they have also made positive comments about what they remember of his performances on the playing fields. It is that the Dutchman, who is now 37 years old, left pleasant sensations in the clubs where he passed and thus knew how to win the admiration of fans from all over the world.

Wesley Sneijder participated in a friendly that raised funds for Ukraine (Getty Images)

In his biography published in 2019, Sneijder acknowledged that during his career he stopped behaving as a professional long before his retirement: “One time, Yolanthe (his ex-wife) and I were at a party that Megan Fox and George Clooney were at as well. We got home at six am sharp. In the evening I played Werder Bremen in the Champions League, scored a goal and provided an assist. When I saw that it was possible, I went ahead”.

