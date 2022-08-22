The shocking set piece that opened the scoring for PSG against Lille after eight seconds: Messi’s assist and Mbappé’s goal

play in front of Paris Saint Germain on the Ligue 1 it is a difficult task for any of the participants of the competition. For the third day, Lille received in the Pierre Mauroy Stadium the defending champion in the hope of facing the team led by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe y Neymar. However, the first seconds of the match were lethal for their aspirations and a prepared play made the locals unfocused and allowed them to open the scoring.

The Brazilian Neymar stood up in the central circle to start the duel, he passed the ball to Marco Verrati who returned it to the winger and automatically looked for the player from Rosario who already had the assistance in mind: he launched the filtered pass to the French striker at the back of the last line. The Tortuga he defined over goalkeeper Léo Jardim, who was totally surprised by the unexpected sequence of passes that took just eight seconds.

The competition made official that Mbappé took 8.3 seconds to score and became the second fastest goal in the history of the domestic championship. In 1992 the footballer Michel Rio took only 7.9” to celebrate in a match between Cannes and Rennes. To the surprise of the fans, It is not the first time that PSG’s maneuver has been seen in European football.

PSG’s move was already used in England

The surprising sequence of passes from the middle serve was used by the Bournemouth against Norwich in the Championship of England and the Real Madrid in the friendlies of the recent preseason. With the aim of catching the rival defense off guard, this occasion could be the trigger for it to begin to be applied in different leagues on the planet.

It will be a matter of time for the teams to prepare to defend the play and be attentive from the initial ball of the match. A similar method uses the Liverpool directed by Jurgen Klopp at every opportunity he has to take sending many of his players to the rival field and throwing a split ball to one of the sides with the intention of capturing the second ball or getting an attacking side.

But in this case, the exquisite assistance of Lionel and the great definition of Mbappé served to to open the Paris Saint Germain show at the home of Lille. Neymar, Messi and Hakimi also scored on the scoreboard for the defending champion’s win.

